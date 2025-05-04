Teacher trainers equipped to handle special needs children

In a move to boost inclusive education in Uganda, the Ministry of Education and Sports has partnered with Kyambogo University to launch a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training for teacher trainers in the Eastern region.

The program, spearheaded by the Uganda National Institute for Teacher Education (UNITE), aims to strengthen the ability of educators to support children with special needs in mainstream schools.

“We have encouraged and trained teacher trainers to ensure all children come back to school,’’ said Dr Sarah Bineti Nangobi, a lecturer at Kyambogo University. “We call upon local leaders to join us in supporting children with special needs.’’

The training, held at Bishop Willis Core Primary Teachers’ College in Bugiri District, drew 175 teacher trainers from six regional primary teachers' colleges. It focused on equipping trainers with the skills to promote equal learning opportunities for all children, including those with physical and learning disabilities.

“Children with physical disabilities can learn in the classroom. We want to encourage teachers, communities, and parents to work together to improve academic performance,” said Mr Fred Balonde, Principal of Bishop Willis Core PTC.

He stressed the need to debunk common misconceptions that hinder inclusive learning. “We have had cases where some disabled children are left at home, with parents thinking that disability can affect their learning,’’ he added.

Mr Edilisa Mulwasira, Chairperson of Persons with Disabilities in Bugiri District, urged the government to implement affirmative action measures. He pointed to barriers such as inadequate transport and a shortage of special needs teachers.

“Government should include us in the budget to ensure the program succeeds,’’ he said. “Some of us have physical disabilities, but we do better than able-bodied people.’’

He also called for the establishment of skilling centres for children with disabilities in every district and criticized social stigma that leads families to hide disabled children at home.

“Some children have even died and been buried like animals,” Mr Mulwasira lamented, urging local leaders to change community attitudes.

Mr Patrick Bwire, Headteacher of Naigaga Primary School and Secretary of the Bugiri Association of Special Needs Education, echoed concerns over limited resources, including the lack of sign language and Braille textbooks, as well as trained special needs educators.

“Disabled children need to be involved in games and sports to promote their talents,’’ Mr Bwire said.

The initiative aligns with government efforts to promote inclusive education and ensure no child is left behind, regardless of their physical or learning challenges.