Teachers are letting us down, says education officer

The Lwengo District Education Officer in charge of special needs, Mr Godfrey Mukiiza, has expressed his disappointment with the performance of classroom teachers in public schools under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) program.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Schools Reading Competitions at St. Charles Lwanga Primary School in Masaka City on Friday, Mr Mukiiza lamented that learners in public schools are not achieving adequate numeracy and literacy outcomes.

"Where did we go wrong, what haven't we done? Teachers need to pull up their socks because learners are not getting the best they deserve," Mr Mukiiza said. He noted that unlike their counterparts in private schools, teachers in public schools seem to be lacking in their commitment to achieving impressive learning outcomes.

The reading competitions, which involved 54 primary schools from Lwengo and Masaka districts, saw Kasaana Junior School and Msgr Ngobya Primary School emerge as overall winners. Notably, both schools are privately owned, with only one public school, Kibimba Building Tomorrow P/S in Lwengo, making it to the top three.

Mr Mukiiza attributed the poor performance of public schools to the laxity of teachers.

"All teachers go to the same training institutions, and those from private schools have proved their worth, but ours are disappointing," he said. He emphasized that teachers' attitude towards work has remained low, with many seemingly lacking the motivation to teach.

"This laxity has to stop if we are to improve academic standards in our schools. Private schools are performing well not because teachers are paid hefty salaries, but because management of school committees are vibrant, which is not the case in public schools," Mr Mukiiza added.

The reading competitions were organized by Knowledge for Children, a non-governmental organization that aims to improve the quality of education for children in rural Uganda. Ms Mastullah Nandege, the program manager for quality education at Knowledge for Children, emphasized the importance of reading fluency in building a learner's self-esteem.

"When kids gain the ability to read quickly and without making too many mistakes, they become fluent readers, which is our target," Ms Nandege said. She encouraged teachers to engage learners in regular conversations to improve their vocabulary and reading fluency.