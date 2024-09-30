Teachers at Kayunga’s Ndeeba SSS sleep in shifts, share beds

Ndeeba Senior Secondary School in Kayunga District is facing a dire accommodation crisis, forcing teachers to sleep in shifts and share beds, this publication has learnt.

The school head teacher, Mr Apollo Lyadda revealed the shocking situation during a ceremony to honour Abdul Nyongesa, the top student in last year's Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams.

"We have only 20 rooms for 38 teachers, leaving 18 to share beds based on their teaching schedules. This arrangement is unacceptable for adult professionals and affects our academic standards," Mr Lyadda explained on Sunday.

The school's poor performance is evident, with only one student scoring 18 points in six years, qualifying for a motorcycle gift.

State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi, Kayunga District Woman MP Ida Nantaba, and District Education Officer Dan Bubaale attended the ceremony and expressed concern.

Mr Lugoloobi who is also the area MP pledged to lobby for funds to build staff housing.

Ms Nantaba, an alumna, disclosed that she was forced to leave the school at O level because it did not have a girls' dormitory.

"We were many girls walking to school from far and every day men were disturbing us on the way so I decided to leave the school and that is how I went to Katikamu SDA secondary school," Ms Nantaba said.

She urged girls to tighten their skirts because many men want to disrupt their studies.