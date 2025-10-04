Teachers defy govt ultimatum, press on with strike

The Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU) has responded strongly to Minister of Public Service, Mr Muruli Mukasa's ultimatum to teachers to call off their strike.

In a statement released after a meeting of the National Executive Committee and branch chairpersons on Saturday, UNATU accused the government of attempting to coerce teachers into returning to class without addressing their grievances.

The Minister had threatened to treat teachers who fail to resume work within a week as having abandoned their duties and resigned.

However, UNATU General Secretary, Mr Filbert Baguma, dismissed the threat, describing it as "extreme, inflammatory, and unlawful." He added that such threats violate the principles of natural justice and the Constitution of Uganda.

"Your threat to treat teachers as having abandoned duty and resigned is an extreme, inflammatory, and unlawful measure," Mr Baguma said. "It violates the principles of natural justice and the Constitution of Uganda. Such threats are designed to intimidate and coerce, further demonstrating the government's refusal to engage in good-faith dialogue required by the Recognition Agreement under Clause 8."

Mr. Baguma insisted that the teachers' strike will go on until amicable redress is secured from the government.

"UNATU reiterates that teachers are not striking out of selfishness or ingratitude, but in pursuit of justice and fairness," he said. "We will not be intimidated into silence or submission. The Constitution, the law, and international best practice are firmly on our side."

UNATU Chairperson, Mr Zadock Tumuhimbise, rallied teachers to remain focused and united in their demand for equitable salary enhancement across all categories of teachers.

"I wish to emphasize once again that our strength lies in solidarity," he said. "No directive, however forceful, can silence a united voice. We must remain focused, resist intimidation, and continue to walk this journey together until the government meets our legitimate demand for equitable salary enhancement across all categories of teachers."

Mr Tumuhimbise also warned those who might be tempted to betray the cause, saying, "For those that have chosen to betray the cause, we continue to take note, but we will not allow your disloyalty to deter us from our genuine cause."



