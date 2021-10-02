Teachers get 650,000 doses of vaccines from Belgium govt

Government targets to vaccinate at least 550,000 teachers and more than 300,000 students above 18 years.

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The government of Belgium has donated more than 650,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines for teachers, non-teaching staff and learners above the age of 18 years, as one of the requirements for reopening of schools.

At least 551,200 of the donated vaccines are AstraZeneca doses.

Speaking yesterday at the official handover ceremony of the vaccines at State Lodge Nakasero in Kampala, Ms Museveni said preparations are underway to allow the government of Belgium to also donate 100,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson, which are also expected in the country soon.

According to Ms Museveni, the first batch of 153,900 of 551,200 AstraZeneca donated doses arrived in the country on on September 23 and were handed over to the National Medical Stores (NMS) for distribution.

She added that the balance of 397,300 doses of AstraZeneca are still expected through the Covax facility, with a batch of 28,800 doses expected in the country tomorrow.

“We have been asking our development partners to donate more vaccines to the government of Uganda to fasten the vaccination of teachers, non-teaching staff and students above 18 years and reopen schools,” Ms Museveni said.

“With this donation, the Belgium government is supporting the efforts of the government of Uganda meeting its target of vaccinating against Covid-19 all targeted people in the education sector, “ she added.

Ms Museveni said once they receive the expected Johnson and Johnson doses, they will be able to cover more people since one is required to take only one dose of this type of vaccine.

Government has since pegged reopening of schools for all learners on sufficient vaccination of all teachers, non-teaching staff, students above 18 years, and other target groups in the country.

To date, a total of 296,614 teachers have received their first jab, while 102,418 teachers have received the two required doses. This means a total of 253,386 teachers are yet to be vaccinated.

Ambassador Veestraeten said he is hopeful the doses they have donated are enough to cover all the target groups in the education sector so that the government reopens schools for all learners.

“We share the same concern with the government of Uganda that education is a right as enshrined in the Constitution. However, the only thing hindering reopening is the Covid-19 pandemic. We are hopeful the donation will enable reopening as soon as possible,” Mr Veestraeten said.

Vaccination

Teacher’s status

