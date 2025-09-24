Teachers' strike brings chaos to Busoga schools

Parents in Busoga sub-region are growing increasingly frustrated as the teachers' strike enters its second week, leaving thousands of learners stranded. In rural areas of Mayuge, Bugiri, and Jinja districts, children are seen loitering in communities without control, putting their lives at risk.

The teachers are demanding improved salaries, better working conditions, and fulfillment of previously promised government commitments.

However, negotiations between educators and officials remain at a standstill. Parents are now urging authorities to urgently resolve the standoff, warning that prolonged disruption could lead to lasting setbacks in the academic progress of their children.

"This is a loss I have counted for a week of teachers' strike because time cannot be reversed yet money was paid," said Mr. Muziru Kirunda Musembya, a parent at Pilkington College-Muguluka in Jinja District. Mr Godfrey Kasone, the Headteacher of Nakauwa Primary School in Mayuge district, said they are waiting for official communication from authorities before they get back to class.

"No teacher will step in class to teach unless we get an official communication from the ones who have mobilised for the industrial action," he said.

Some parents are calling for the government to increase teachers' salaries, with Ms. Zidina Naziwa, a parent of Ndifakulya primary school in Bugiri, suggesting that the government reduce funds from other ministries to cater for teacher salary increments.

"As parents, we are losing a lot because some of our children will lose hope in education, adding that some of them are likely to drop out from schools," she said.

Others, like Ms. Asia Namusobya, a parent of Budhaaya primary school in Bugiri, suggested that parents contribute some money to cater for payment of teachers' salaries. However, Mr. Hamis Waiswa Muwofu, a parent of Kayango primary school, said salary increments for teachers are needed, but teachers should also put effort into educating children.

The district education officers have been instructed to carry out inspections at all government schools, record attendance, and submit reports to the ministry. According to Ms Masitullah Tibiwa, the district Education Officer Bugiri, some teachers who are absent from duty will not receive their September salaries.

The situation is dire in the Mayuge district, where most schools have been abandoned by school heads and classrooms locked up.

Mr Nathan Wabwire, the Inspector of Schools, said only 60 pupils turned up at Bwondha Primary School, one of the highest populated schools with an enrollment of 2,092 pupils.

The local leaders are struggling to ensure that children are at school, with Mr. George Muloondo, the village chairperson of Nakasuwa Village, saying children have become a headache in the community, loitering aimlessly and resorting to working in rice and sugarcane plantations.

However, Mr Aramathan Walugembe, Resident District Commissioner Mayuge, said efforts are underway to ensure teachers' demands for salary enhancement are solved as soon as possible.

Compiled by Denis Edema, Abubaker Kirunda and Asuman Musobya



