Teachers' strike could lead to worst performance in history - Bishop

The Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Rt. Rev. Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye, has urged the government o address teachers' concerns rather than resorting to intimidation and neglect.

He made the appeal during a blessing ceremony for Primary Leaving Examination candidates at Kamuli Girls Boarding Primary School on Thursday.

Bishop Naimanhye criticised the government and the ruling NRM party, saying it's ironic for them to boast about safeguarding past achievements while neglecting teachers, a vital pillar of those gains.

He warned that ongoing teachers' strikes, if left unaddressed, would likely lead to the worst academic performance in recent history.

"The RDC recently made unfortunate remarks regarding the teachers' industrial action," the Bishop noted. "As the Church and spiritual shepherds, we implore the government to listen to teachers. They are the backbone of the NRM's Universal Education program."

Describing the current situation in schools as "appalling, demoralising, pathetic, and deplorable," Bishop Naimanhye cautioned that neglecting teachers' welfare is a ticking time bomb for the education sector. "If we ignore teachers' plight, consequences will be glaring. Don't expect good performance this year. This is a national crisis in the making."

He highlighted the Church's efforts in appointing a female headteacher at Kamuli Girls, benefiting the girl child, and criticized government policies that led to the closure of teacher training colleges. "Here at Kamuli Girls, parents pay salaries for 24 out of 45 teachers. In rural schools, the situation is even worse – it's a paradox."

Addressing teenage pregnancies and child marriages, Bishop Naimanhye condemned these as religious sins and cultural abominations, urging communities to prioritize keeping girls in school. "We must rediscover our values, restore social norms, and embrace responsible parenting."

Ms Joy Kasana Muwanika, Headteacher, expressed gratitude to the Bishop and Church for their support and partnership in education, saying, "Your Lordship, we treasure your guidance, strong faith, and tireless advocacy."

She assured parents that the 98 candidates were prepared to write their PLE and are expected to pass with high marks.



