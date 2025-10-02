Teachers’ strike leaves UCE candidates in limbo

The fate of 431,856 Senior Four candidates scheduled to sit for the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations next week remains uncertain as the nationwide teachers’ strike continues to paralyse learning across the country.

The strike, which started on August 6, has seen government teachers in most parts of the country lay down their tools in protest against the government’s failure to enhance their salaries.

Consequently, many schools, particularly in rural areas, did not reopen for the third term, forcing candidates to teach themselves in the crucial weeks leading to final examinations.

Sources from various upcountry districts revealed that some teachers who attempted to return to classrooms were attacked by unidentified assailants, forcing many to stay away completely. This predicament has left candidates in government schools without guidance, with revision and exam preparation largely left in their own hands.

The UCE examinations are set to begin on October 10, with the official briefing of candidates, a mandatory exercise that precedes the written papers. This will be followed by the briefing for Primary Leaving Examination(PLE) candidates on October 31. The Uganda Certificate of Advanced Education (UCAE) will commence with a briefing on November 7.

However, questions remain over whether the government will convince teachers to return to classrooms before it’s too late, as teachers play a critical role not only in preparing learners but also in supervising and administering the pre-examination tests.

The crisis is compounded by the looming deadline for submission of Continuous Assessment (CA) scores and coursework marks to the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb). In a statement released this week, Uneb reminded heads of examination centres that September 30 (yesterday) was the final date for submitting results for Senior Four, Senior Three, and Senior Six candidates.

Failure to submit the required records will mean that affected candidates cannot be graded, regardless of their performance in the final exams.

“Uneb will not grade candidates with partial or no CA scores or coursework marks at all, at both UCE and UACE levels,” warned Ms Jennifer Kalule-Musamba, the board’s principal public relations officer, urging schools to make good use of the remaining time.

One of the humanities teachers holds a protest poster during their meeting in Masaka City on June 10, 2025. PHOTO/ GERTRUDE MUTYABA

With just days to the start of examinations, anxiety is mounting among candidates, parents, and education stakeholders, many of whom fear that the standoff between government and teachers could jeopardise the academic future of nearly half a million learners.

Dr Gorreti Nakabugo, the executive director of Uwezo Uganda, said breaking barriers to education access is important, noting that both the government and teachers should ensure learners resume classes. “We really hope that teachers are motivated to do their job, and at the same time we call upon the teachers to ensure that issues of the learners are prioritised because if children are not at school or not in class, it is very difficult for them to learn,” Dr Nakabugo told journalists after a debrief of a three-day national conference on what works in girls education.

The event is being held in Kampala from October 1 to 3 under the theme, “Breaking barriers, building benefits, evidence and action for girls’ education’’. “We must work together as a system, the government, the teachers themselves, and the private sector to ensure that teachers are back in school and the children are back in class to learn and get what they deserve,’’ Dr Nakabugo added. Associate Professor and Dean of the School of Education at Kyambogo University, George Wilson Kasule, said issues that triggered the strike should be addressed to normalise the situation.

“Our appeal is to let us try to solve those issues that led the teachers to strike so that we have a normal functioning of the education system,” Mr Kasule said.

Mr Amos Akahangiromutwe, the head teacher of Kazo Secondary School, in Kazo District, said his teachers were conducting lessons, but the effect of the ongoing strike tarnishes the image of education. “The strike is mainly affecting primary schools. The situation is really not good,” he said. The State Minister of Higher Education, Mr Chrysostom Muyingo, said the Minister of Public Service, Mr Wilson Muruli, is expected to give another government position on the teachers’ strike.

Last week, Mr Muruli directed teachers to call off the strike and resume teaching, saying a 25 percent salary increment would be effected in the 2026/2027 budget, a proposal that the arts teachers rejected and demanded a 300 percent increment like their science counterparts received.

The leadership of the Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) has insisted that the union members will resume work only if their pay is increased to the level of their science counterparts.

Teachers of humanities discuss issues regarding their salaries and welfare during a meeting at Soroti Secondary School on June 1, 2025. PHOTO/SUZAN NANJALA

Mr Filbert Baguma, the general secretary of Unatu, said the proposed 25 percent increment is too little to improve the members’ welfare.

“We are not going back to class. After three years of waiting, you cannot tell us that 25 percent is enough when our counterparts received 300 percent. Why did the government raise science teachers’ salaries when they knew there was no money? We cannot call off the industrial action for 25 percent. Forget it,” he said.

Salary disparities

Currently, an arts teacher with a degree qualification earns a gross pay of Shs1,078,162 monthly and takes home a net pay of Shs841,931, while his/her science counterpart gets Shs4 million and takes home a net pay of Shs2,858,000.

Similarly, an arts teacher with a diploma qualification gets gross pay of Shs784,214 and takes home a net pay of Shs639,108, while their science counterpart earns Shs2.2 million and takes home a net pay of Shs1,616,000.