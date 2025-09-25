Teachers strike slows down education census in Kigezi

The Director of Economic Statistics at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Ms Aliziki Lubega, has stated that the ongoing teachers' strike in the country is slowing down the implementation of the baseline education census 2025 in the Kigezi region.

She appealed to community members to convince teachers to resume teaching for the success of the program.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics initiated a nationwide baseline education census in May this year, with the objective of counting every learner for better planning and promoting quality education in Uganda.

Ms Lubega said this while addressing the press at Kabale District headquarters alongside the UBOS head of social surveys and censuses boss, Mr Stephen Baryahirwa, who doubles as the coordinator of the Baseline Education Census 2025.

"We appeal to community members and media practitioners to use their platforms and convince teachers to resume teaching so that our enumerators can get complete information regarding the baseline education census in the Kigezi region for purposes of better planning for the education program in the country," Ms Lubega said.

Mr Baryahirwa, noted that although they started the enumeration exercise in Kigezi region on Monday in private education institutions and secondary schools, it is crucial to have government primary schools open to obtain the required data that will inform policymakers for better planning in the education sector.

"Although the terrain in the Kigezi region is challenging, we started with private education institutions and secondary schools. It is our prayer that a solution for the striking teachers is made and they resume teaching because we cannot proceed with the exercise in schools where there is partial teaching. We shall wait until the situation normalizes so that we can come in and get the desired information," he said.



