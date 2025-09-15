Teachers' strike to continue until govt responds positively - UNATU

The Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU) has vowed to continue its ongoing strike until the government responds positively to their demands. According to UNATU National Chairperson, Mr Zadock Tumuhimbise, the strike will intensify if authorities remain silent.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Mr Tumuhimbise emphasized that the strike is not just about teachers' welfare but also about safeguarding the future of Uganda's learners. "Our industrial action is in the best interest of all. The strike will continue across all regions, and this action is far different from those we have ever had before," he said.

Mr Tumuhimbise accused the government of repeatedly failing to honor its commitment on salary enhancements for teachers, despite numerous reminders through official channels. "Realizing that the government was not committed to its promise, we convened a special National Executive Council meeting... and we unanimously agreed to commence industrial action," he explained.

The union is calling on the government to extend the 2022 salary enhancement scheme, which has been applied selectively to certain categories of teachers, leaving others marginalized. Mr. Tumuhimbise warned that the strike would inevitably affect learners' performance, particularly in arts subjects.

As schools reopened for the third term, reports suggested that some teachers had continued teaching despite the union's directive. Mr. Tumuhimbise clarified that the situation varies across schools and teacher categories, adding that the union has clear disciplinary procedures for members who defy the strike.

Government officials, however, have expressed concern over the strike's timing. Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Maj. Godfrey Katamba warned teachers against preventing learners from attending school, stating that any teacher found doing so would face legal consequences.

"Teachers have a right to express their grievances, but no one has the right to deny children their education," the RDC said.

As tensions escalate, parents and learners remain caught in the middle, with the future of the school term hanging in the balance. UNATU insists it will not back down until the government demonstrates commitment to equitable salary enhancements.



