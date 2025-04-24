Teachers, students decry high internet costs on girls in ICT Day

As Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Girls in ICT Day, concerns were raised over the high cost of internet access, which continues to limit digital inclusion and innovation among young learners, particularly girls.

Speaking during the celebrations held in Kampala on April 24, Ms Dorothy Turina, an ICT teacher at Trinity College Nabbingo, said the current cost of internet is a significant barrier to research-based learning under Uganda’s new lower secondary curriculum.

“Digital literacy is increasingly important, but many students—especially girls in rural or underserved areas—are being left behind due to the high cost and limited accessibility of internet services,” Ms Turina said. “Sometimes students fail to complete assignments simply because they cannot afford data bundles.”

She appealed to the government to reduce internet rates and offer free access to schools, noting that ICT is no longer an optional subject. According to Ms Turina, her school spends at least Shs4.5m per term on internet services—a cost many institutions cannot afford.

“Most underfunded schools don’t allocate a budget for internet. As a result, both teachers and students are forced to search for information elsewhere, which greatly affects learning outcomes,” she added.

Under the theme “Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation,” this year’s event highlighted the growing gender digital divide in Uganda and the urgent need for inclusive technological empowerment.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Aminah Zawedde, shares a photo moment with girls during the International Girls in ICT Day celebration at the National Innovation Hub in Kampala on April 24, 2025. PHOTO/SYLIVIA KATUSHABE

Swabrah Namiyingo, a student at Kololo Secondary School, echoed similar concerns. “Girls are eager to engage in ICT, but many of us cannot afford the cost of internet to fully explore our skills or complete research assignments,” she said, urging the government to intervene.

A 2020 study by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) revealed that Uganda has the highest cost of internet in the region, with one gigabyte costing $2.67 (Shs9,819), compared to Kenya ($2.41), Tanzania ($2.18), and Rwanda ($2.18).

While addressing the gathering, Ministry of ICT and National Guidance Permanent Secretary, Dr Aminah Zawedde, acknowledged the transformative potential of internet access but cautioned against its misuse.

“I urge you girls to be vigilant and responsible online. Use the internet to uplift yourselves and your communities, not to engage in bullying or harmful behavior,” she said.

Dr Zawedde also encouraged young women to actively participate in the ICT sector and create digital innovations to solve real-world challenges.

UCC Executive Director, Mr Nyombi Thembo, highlighted the global gender disparities in science and technology.

“Worldwide, women make up less than 30 percent of STEM professionals. In higher education, for every two boys studying STEM, there is only one girl. Many women and girls also lack access to the internet or a mobile phone,” Mr Thembo said.

He stressed the importance of bridging this digital gap, noting that digital exclusion translates into lost opportunities for girls in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

“Access to the internet is a gateway to empowerment. Girls must be supported to explore, learn, and lead in ICT,” he concluded.



