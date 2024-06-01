Teachers, students mourn biology icon

On May 28, grief engulfed students, teachers and other education stakeholders after Mr John Byaruhanga Rubahamya breathed his last.

Mr Fredrick Dongo Shema ,the President of the Association of Biology Educators (ABE) describes the deceased as a down to earth person, a dedicated biology teacher who inspired countless students to explore the study of living organisms, fostering a love of learning and a deep appreciation for the intricacies of life.

"Through his passion, patience and gift for storytelling, he made complex concepts accessible and engaging, leaving a lasting impact on the minds and hearts of all who had the privilege of learning from him,” Mr Dongo said.

Ms Sharon Sheila Bogere, a biology teacher at Kings College Budo and Buddo Secondary School told Monitor that as an accomplished author, Mr Rubahamya shared his expertise and enthusiasm with a wider audience, crafting books that not only educated, but captivated readers.

"His writing was infused with a sense of wonder, curiosity and deep respect for the beauty and complexity of the natural world,” she said.

She further added that Mr Rubahamya may be gone, but his legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched, the minds he expanded and the books that will continue to inspire future generations.

Born on October 7, 1962, at Kyeibale Village in Mitooma District, Mr Rubahamya was passionate about education right from childhood. His parents were also teachers and no wonder they nurtured a great academician.

Mr Rubahamya began his education journey at Shimon Demonstration School in Kampala where he attained a Primary Leaving Examination Certificate (PLE) in 1976, obtained a Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) at Kitante Hill School before attaining a Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) at Makobore High School in 1983 in Rukungiri District. He later pursued a diploma in Education Biology/PE which he completed in 1986, a Bsc in Botany/zoology in 1991 and later a Master of Education in Science Education in 2004.

Illustrious career

Between 1984 and 1986, he taught in different schools of Kitagata SS, Ruhinda SS, Bwongyera SS, Munyonya SS, Bugongi SS, Kyamuhunga SS, Kasaana Girls SS, Ryakasinga CHE and Kyamuhunga SS.

He also headed the Biology department at Kololo SS from 1990 to 2011, headed the Games and Sports department at Makerere College School between 2011 and 2014. He was a head teacher at The Nile College SS from 1992 to 2012 and he also headed the Biology department at Ndejje University between 2007 and 2018.

Publications

Mr Rubahamya was fundamental in writing essential books especially the ones related to Biology. These include a practical guide for UCE Biology in 1992, UCE Biology Revision notes in 1993, it was the best seller, UCE Revision Test papers - 1995, UACE Biology 1 – A practical guide, 2) Revision Notes Vol. 1& 2. 3 – Test paper 1&2.

He also produced Fountain Biology books 1 to 4 of 2014 before authoring Fountain Biology for the Lower section book in 2022.

Mr Rubahamya was a founder member of The Association of Biology Educators (ABE) in Uganda which was formed in 2007. He chaired the Biology panel, National Curriculum Development Centre ( NCDC) in 2011 yet he was a UCE Biology examiner at Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) from 1989 to 2002 and also a UACE Biology national examiner between 2003 and 2022.