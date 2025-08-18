Teachers subjected to mock tests as prerequisite for marking exams

Dozens of teachers in Soroti City and Soroti District have been subjected to answering the same mock examinations give to their pupils as a prerequisite to qualify to mark the end-of-term two mock examinations.

A total of 7,433 pupils in both Soroti City and Soroti District sat for the mock examinations.

Mr Samuel Eceku, the chairperson of the examinations committee for Soroti City, said: “Soroti City had 3,017 pupils, while Soroti District had 4,416 pupils sitting for the mocks. The successful teachers who attempted the same examination and scored above 95 per cent have started marking the scripts. For you to qualify to be an examiner, you must also sit for the assessment, and when you pass, you will be appointed to mark.”

Ms Alice Amulen, the examinations chairperson for Soroti District, said they barely registered any challenges in administering the mocks to the 4,416 pupils this year.

She added: “The outcome of the examinations will indicate how the pupils are most likely to perform in the end-of-year Primary Leaving Examinations.”

Mr Alfred Enyidu, the chairperson of the Head Teachers’ Association, Soroti City, advised parents to send their children to school much earlier after the mock examinations so they can complete the syllabus. “Some of the pupils came late for the paper, and this disorganised them so much. They needed enough time to prepare,” he said.

Mr Enyidu also cautioned head teachers against malpractice, urging them to uphold professionalism while handling the mock examinations.

He noted that pupils now have barely two months to prepare for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). Last year, Nakaseke District education department administered exams to 51 Primary Seven teachers from 17 underperforming schools.

The move, aimed at assessing teacher competency following poor 2023 PLE results, sparked outrage.