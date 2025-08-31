Teachers threaten third-term strike over unpaid salary enhancements

The Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) has warned that teachers will not report for the upcoming third term until the government addresses their long-standing demands for salary enhancement, particularly for Arts and Humanities teachers.

Speaking on Saturday at a thanksgiving service celebrating the 60-year marriage of John William Rubaaye and Generous Twinomugisha Rubaaye at Kyogo Church of Uganda, Unatu General Secretary Philbert Baguma criticized the government for its prolonged inaction.

“The principle of equity and fairness in public service remuneration demands that all teachers, regardless of subject specialization or level of teaching, receive equitable consideration in salary adjustments,” Baguma said.

He noted that affected teachers have waited patiently for three financial years for a promised phased salary increase, only to be met with government indifference.

“In 2022, we undertook industrial action that lasted until July due to unresolved issues affecting our sector. Since then, we have consistently engaged the government, yet a lasting and satisfactory solution continues to elude us,” he added.

Baguma emphasized that official communications have been sent to the Head of Public Service, warning that teachers will not resume classes for the third term which opens in less than two weeks, unless their concerns are addressed.

“While we understand this may be unfair to students — who are not part of this standoff — we have been left with no viable alternative apart from raising our voices high,” he said.

He stressed that fair treatment of all professionals is essential for maintaining morale and dignity within the public service.

“It is deeply painful for teachers to witness colleagues suffer, cry out for justice, and be forced to leave their professions while other sectors continue to operate with relative normalcy. This situation is not only unjust but unsustainable,” Baguma said.

Former Bishop of Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev George Katwesigye, prays for Mr John William Rubaaye and Mrs Generous Twinomugisha Rubaaye on August 30, 2025, during their 60th wedding anniversary at Kyogo Church of Uganda, Rukiga District. PHOTO/ISRAEL ALEX AHUMUZA



At the same event, the former Bishop of Kigezi Diocese, George Katwesigye, urged couples to emulate the commitment of Mr and Mrs Rubaaye, noting the rise in divorces and the importance of nurturing love and mutual understanding in marriages.

Mr John William Rubaaye, born January 1, 1941, and Mrs Generous Twinomugisha Rubaaye were the first couple to marry at Buhangizi COU in Kamwezi Sub-county, Rukiga, on April 29, 1965. The couple is blessed with seven children, 29 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.