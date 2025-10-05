Teachers' unions urge govt to prioritise transforming education system

As Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Teachers' Day, teachers' unions in the country used the occasion to remind the government to prioritise improving teachers' welfare and transforming the education system.

Mr Jackson Erima, Secretary General of the Uganda Liberal Teachers' Union (ULITU), noted that low pay continues to frustrate teachers, forcing some to lay down their tools and disadvantage innocent children.

"Our biggest problem is the payment of our teachers, and it is worse among primary school teachers," Mr. Erima said. "A primary school teacher earns only Shs 450,000 monthly, and this should be increased to at least Shs 1 million."

He added that the ongoing teachers' strike led by the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) has paralyzed teaching and learning in most upcountry schools, with many students struggling to prepare for national and transitional examinations.

Mr. Aron Mugaiga, Secretary General of the Uganda Professional Science Teachers' Union (UPSTU), concurred with Mr. Erima, calling on the government to commit to continuously improve the welfare of all teachers.

"As we commemorate Teachers' Day, we call for continued commitment by the government to improve teachers' working conditions through enhancing wages and building teachers' houses near schools," Mr. Mugaiga said.

The Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU) has vowed to continue its strike until its demands are met.

Mr Filbert Baguma, the General Secretary of UNATU, said that no amount of intimidation will divert them from their cause.

"Our teachers are at home, and being at home, they are simply communicating to the government and other stakeholders that they are disappointed by the way they have been treated," Mr. Baguma said.

The disparity in pay between arts and science teachers has also been highlighted, with arts teachers earning significantly less than their science counterparts.

The commemoration of World Teachers' Day serves as a reminder of the need for the government to prioritise the welfare of teachers and the education system.



