Teachers waiting for new curriculum textbooks mid second term

Teachers under their umbrella body, Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU), have expressed their dissatisfaction with the delayed distribution of the new curriculum textbooks which should be in use in all schools in the country.

The text books are for lower secondary schools. The Ministry of Education in January set out to effect a change in the lower secondary curriculum to one that teaches students to gain knowledge, skills and values necessary for the world of work.

Speaking to Monitor on July 3, the Secretary General of Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU), Filbert Baguma said the ongoing distribution process is too slow.

He said some learners are being affected as teachers wait for the new curriculum.

“This is something that should have been done long ago. When the year began, the students were expecting to be taught [ using the new curriculum textbooks]. You expect the teacher to teach, but without textbooks! This is second term, midway, and you are giving them textbooks to use in that class, and remember this are students who are to become candidates next year.”

The distribution process, according to the ministry of education, was set to commence in June 2023 with 15.5 million copies to be distributed directly to 1,400 public schools and 3,400 private schools.

Mr. Denis Mugimba, the Spokesperson Ministry of Education attributes the delay in distribution to the large number of text books to be delivered in different schools.

“The volume of the text books to be distributed is so large, no single company could be able to do that. You may have three companies delivering books to you. One company could deliver maybe Geography, History, and Physical education, another could deliver Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, while another delivers other subjects,” Mr Mgimba said.

He added, “There is no one single company delivering to a single school. We did that intentionally to hedge against the risk of having one company failing and then having the whole system collapse.”

The government aims to achieve at least a 1:3 textbook-to-learner ratio. The distribution of the text books was expected to take two months.