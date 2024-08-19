Teams still searching for bodies 9 days after collapse

The rescue team at the Kiteezi landfill in Wakiso District is still searching for bodies of individuals who were buried under the waste, police have said.

While addressing journalists in Kiteezi yesterday afternoon, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said: “The operation team that is doing the work of retrieving dead bodies are still working but still have a long way to go.”

He added: “The bodies that we are going to retrieve [moving forward] will be in bad shape, might not be recognisable by the relatives. So, it needs counsellors to come and talk to these people who have not yet got their loved ones.”

A section of the landfill, which serves Kampala District and neighbouring municipalities, collapsed on August 10, burying several people and destroying property. Yesterday, Mr Onyango said at least 35 people are confirmed to have died in the incident while 28 are still missing.

The affected residents are temporarily staying under large tents erected at Kiteezi play grounds as the government continues to figure out practical resolutions for the calamity.

So far, the humanitarian-affiliated tents are hosting 328 individuals (120 women, 146 children and 62 men), Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) communications officer John Cliff Wamala said

“Among these numbers are those who need special attention including pregnant women and children with special needs,” he said.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka said a Cabinet meeting will be held today to discuss the tragedy including coming up with practical resolutions for the affected families.

With the recent rain showers in Kampala Central, Ms Kisaka said they are encouraging families still living within the buffer zone or near the remaining garbage site to relocate to the large tents provided.

“Because of the continuing rain, there is a danger that we might get another slide or the dirt itself can continue plunging into the houses,” she said, adding, “Leaving your home is not a simple thing. It is very emotional but safety is better than holding onto your property.”

On the issue of garbage management, Ms Kisaka said they were looking into getting lasting solutions for the garbage crisis including getting alternative dumping sites.

Kyadondo County East legislator Muwada Nkunyingi urged the government officials attending today’s Cabinet meeting to come up with an apology for the Kiteezi residents, a comprehensive compensation plan for the survivors and a clear maintenance plan for the remaining standing garbage dumping site.