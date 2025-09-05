Tear gas, arrests rock Kampala as Lukwago and three others are nominated

Kampala was engulfed in chaos on Friday as teargas, arrests, and heavy security deployments overshadowed the nomination of incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and three other aspirants at the Electoral Commission (EC) offices in Ntinda.

Lukwago, who has led Kampala since 2011, set off from his Rubaga home at around 10 a.m. but was forced to use alternative routes after security sealed off major roads. Crowds lined sections of his journey to cheer him on, only to be dispersed by police teargas. Two people were reportedly injured after being knocked down in the commotion.

Despite the crackdown, Lukwago arrived at the EC premises where a standoff unfolded as his supporters attempted to storm the nomination grounds. Security officers blocked entry, arresting several supporters before allowing Lukwago, his wife, and a small entourage to proceed.

He was duly nominated amid tight security as chants from pockets of supporters echoed beyond the barricades.

Addressing journalists, Lukwago condemned the police’s conduct, describing the nomination journey as “long and difficult.”

“We were very peaceful, but they tear-gassed us, beat up my supporters, and harangued us along the way. Some were picked, arrested, tortured, and brutalised,” Lukwago said. “This is a campaign period, and campaigns presuppose interaction with the people. That is our right, and we shall insist on it.”

Lukwago, who is seeking a fourth term under the newly formed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), where he serves as National Executive Chairperson, vowed to continue pushing for service delivery, rule of law, and the defence of residents’ rights.

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who accompanied him, also criticised the police, arguing it was unacceptable to block the Lord Mayor from freely accessing parts of the city he governs.

Other Aspirants Join the Race

The Electoral Commission also cleared three other candidates on Friday.

Ibrahim Kasozi, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flagbearer, promised a campaign rooted in accountability and practical solutions to Kampala’s chronic problems. He outlined plans to transform waste management into an income-generating venture by paying residents per kilo of garbage delivered to collection centres. He also pledged to protect public school land from sale and improve education standards.

“You cannot develop the city when you don’t talk. Leadership must listen and work with stakeholders to resolve problems, not resort to abuse or demonstrations,” Kasozi said.

Nabilah Nagayi Ssempala, the former Kampala Woman MP, declared her independent bid with promises of transparency and accessibility at City Hall. She pledged to open council business to the public by broadcasting proceedings live, similar to Parliament.“City Hall should be the hub where business for the people is conducted, not a place for endless wrangling,” she said. Holding up a clock as her campaign symbol, she added: “Political parties have become commission agents between voters and leaders. The time is now.”

Kizito Moses Nsubuga, a Kampala businessman, was nominated as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate. He said the city needs a leader who supports development rather than one who “opposes every initiative.”

“For too long, Kampala has been voting leaders who stand in the way of progress. It’s time for change,” Nsubuga declared.

A High-Stakes Contest Ahead

With Lukwago, Kasozi, Ssempala, and Nsubuga already in the running, and National Unity Platform’s Ronald Balimwezo expected to join the race in the coming days, the Kampala Lord Mayor seat is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested positions in the 2026 elections.



