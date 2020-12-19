Teargas fills Jinja City as police battle defiant Amuriat

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Jinja city was Friday evening turned white-thick as police battled Forum for Democratic Change party presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat and his supporters during his day two , campaigning in Busoga sub-region.

At Lugazi municipality, police battled Amuriat and his defiant supporters for more than an hour. Several rounds of teargas canisters were unleashed at huge crowds that kept on surging. Police engaged the supporters in running battles for close to an hour until Amuriat exited the area.

As action soared, police fired teargas at their own colleagues, engulfing the entire pickup truck into smoke. The police officers who had occupied the truck chocked on the teargas for minutes. This resultantly excited the cheering crowd.

From the crowd, an excited supporter was heard saying, “Enjoy what you have been feeding us on. Today is your turn and you will get more of this.”

From Luagzi, Amuriat was driven through sugar plantations up to Njeru Municipality where he connected to Jinja town.

At Jinja, police blocked the main roundabout, but Amuriat’s convoy navigated through the side that was not blocked and by the time police realised, he had already accessed the city centre.

FDC presidential candidate (Blue shirt0 engages a security officer after he was stopped in Jinja city December, 18, 2020. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA.

Security forces engaged him in a chase and finally he settled along the main street where he addressed his supporters from.

Amuriat said no amount of intimidation and threats from the security forces will deter him from mobilising Ugandans to remove what he called a dictatorial regime.

“They can teargas me and my supporters, but they will never break the resolve to remove this dictator,” Amuriat told his supporters.

From there, police again fired several rounds of teargas at the supporters who scampered for safety. When they thought all had been settled, Amuriat took the security for another round of ride around the town, finally beating them off and escaping to Budondo.

While on a goose chase, convoy of his supporters on vehicles and Bodaboda motorcycles kept on following him through the muds and almost impassable roads, often cutting off the police officers.

A number of his supporters were involved in minor accidents due to collisions with each other. Amuriat’s campaign team will trail through districts of Mukono and Kayunga on Saturday- before heading to Mityana and other districts.

