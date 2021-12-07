Teargas rocks Pallisa as 27 arrested over attack on policemen

Police in Pallisa District Monday spent close to an hour in a running battle with an irate mob that allegedly attacked two policemen deployed at an event.

“Teargas rocked the street of Atukei, Pallisa Central, Pallisa Town Council, when the mob attacked two police officers on duty,” North Bukedi regional police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso confirmed.

Police preliminary information asserts “that on December 6 at around 3.00pm, both PPC Samuel Kiseka and PPC Ibra Alyomu attached to Field Force Unit [FFU] were attacked by a group of persons who wanted to trespass and disrupt a function at the home of Siraj Kagumya, where the two officers were deployed on security and safety grounds.”

When the pair blocked and asked the suspects to identify themselves, they refused, and instead ganged to assault the two police officers on intend to steal guns, police alleged.

After getting information on the alleged attack, more police officers led by the District Police Commander (DPC), ASP Umar Mugerwa responded to disperse the rowdy group with teargas.

“They had defied police orders to vacate the area,” an eyewitness who preferred anonymity said Tuesday.

For police’s ASP Alaso, “this incident was a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face in their efforts to protect the public and keep citizens safe.”