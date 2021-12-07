Teargas rocks Pallisa as 27 arrested over attack on policemen

North Bukedi regional police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Mudangha Kolyangha

What you need to know:

  • North Bukedi regional police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso condemned the attack. 

Police in Pallisa District Monday spent close to an hour in a running battle with an irate mob that allegedly attacked two policemen deployed at an event.

