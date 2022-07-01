Tears as 2,700 fail to join army in Masaka

The Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) recruitment exercise in the Masaka sub region has ended in tears, as 2,763 of applicants were rejected for possessing fake documents, poor hygiene, deformities, scars, tattoos, eye and dental defects, among other issues

The recruitment exercise in Masaka City ended on Wednesday, where over 3000 had turned up to express interest in joining the national army, but only 327 passed the test.

Some applicants were seen shedding tears after being turned away.

“I left home after assuring my siblings that I am joining the army, what am I going to tell them now?” Christopher Ssebulime, 23, a resident of Kimaanya, said as tears rolled down his cheeks.

According to Capt Ninisiima Rwemijuma, the spokesperson for Masaka based Armoured Brigade-Kasijjagirwa Kasijagirwa, there was an overwhelming number of applicants.

“We would have loved to take all of them, but some failed the test to be enlisted as servicemen,” he said

The exercise which was conducted at Masaka Recreation Grounds attracted applicants from the districts of Masaka, Kalungu, Lwengo, Sembabule, Gomba, Butambala, Kalangala, Bukomansimbi, Rakai, Lyantonde and Kyotera.

“Some of those we chased away had come from other parts of the country yet the first priority was for those from the Masaka sub region.” he added.

Some of the recruits who were disqualified claimed the National Identity card registration exercise was conducted when they were still studying in other areas but they are residents of Masaka.

“I am a born of Masaka, but by the time the national identity card registration exercise was being rolled out, I was still a student in Mbarara and I registered from there,” Samuel Ssekidde, a resident of Masaka City explained

Brig Gen Martin Ndyanabo, the head of the recruitment exercise in Masaka sub region, explained that every district is given a quota depending on its population and those from Mbarara, which is located in Western Uganda could not be recruited in Masaka.

“Many youths were eager to join the national army, but we cannot bypass the set procedure to do what they want. Every step has to be followed to the dot,” he said

The UPDF is expected to recruit 10,000 personnel into the force by the end of the exercise that is ongoing countrywide.



