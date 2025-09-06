Tears as female candidate is disqualified in Soroti elections

Drama unfolded at the council hall in Soroti District headquarters on Friday during the nomination exercise for local council leaders. M Hellen Agwaro, a female candidate for workers councilor, was disqualified, leaving her in tears.

A visibly shaken Agwaro cried, "Why me of all people? I'm not nominated? I have everything, and I've been here since Monday thinking I would be nominated. Why really?"

She demanded a refund of the money she spent on nomination forms and her seconders. "I want my money back, Joseph. Pay me back what I've spent. I need my money back," Agwaro said.

According to Mr Joseph Mukwaya, the returning officer for Soroti district, Agwaro was disqualified for presenting documents with forged signatures.

"Evidence shows that she forged signatures, and therefore, I disqualify her from being nominated," Mukwaya explained.

Mukwaya advised Agwaro to appeal to the headquarters in Kampala if she felt aggrieved. "If she proves that she qualifies, then she can be considered," he said.

Agwaro's disqualification means her opponent, Rachael Akol, is now unopposed for the position of female councilor workers union for Soroti district in Gweri sub-county.

Meanwhile, Mukwaya announced that a total of four candidates had been nominated for the seat of Local Council Five, including Vincent Enomu (Independent), Bob Owiny (NRM), John Michael Osege (Independent), and John Calvin Elenyu (FDC).

Mukwaya also revealed that between 80 to 100 candidates had been nominated for other positions in the council. "I can't tell the exact number now, but I've nominated between 80 to 100 candidates as district councilors since we started conducting the nominations," he added.



