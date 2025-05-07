Tears as Ruparelia pays tribute to son Rajiv at final sendoff

It was a sombre mood as property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia wept over the death of his only son, Rajiv Ruparelia, who passed away in a tragic accident. While paying a touching tribute at the conclusion of the cremation of his son’s body at the Hindu Crematorium centre in Kololo, Nakawa Division, on May 6, the disconsolate Sudhir, who was in the company of his grieving wife, was overwhelmed with sorrow.

He fought back tears as he shared fond memories of his son whom he described as an astute businessman, with a down- to -earth personality and a good sense of humour as well as a passion for helping the deprived, which attributes, he said, made him stand out.

While sharing his distinguished achievements, he broke down and at some point, one of the family members walked up to the podium to gently calm him down.

“He dazzled those around him with his charisma, his laughter, his bond. He had the rare ability to make every person feel seen and valued. But what truly defined Rajiv was his enormous heart. He was especially passionate about helping children from underprivileged backgrounds,” Mr Ruparelia said.

“He quietly supported their education from primary school to university, providing resources, mentorship, encouragement to help them dream bigger. Over these past few days, countless young people have come forward to share how Rajiv’s generosity transformed their lives. That was who he was. Someone who saw potential where others saw limitation. Rajiv was also a steadfast pillar of support to all who knew him,” he added.

He talked of the late Rajiv as a genuine, loyal, and an honest son, “be it in joy or in hardship, and he was reliable,”.

Mr Ruparelia said Rajiv was a humble son who identified with everyone, adding: “He built lasting relationships across all walks of life, among his peers in political and social circles, and with anyone fortunate enough to cross his path.”

The cortège of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

One of his fun activities that he indulged in was rally driving. “He pursued it with great passion and intensity. So much so that, at one point I asked him to (step away from his own safety,” Ruparelia recalled.

He explained that though his late son eventually stepped back from wrestling, the sport always remained close to his heart.

Friends of Rajiv Ruparelia ride motorcycles to the cremation ceremony. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Childhood memories

Ruparelia recalled how he bought him a small briefcase at a tender age of five and he was so proud of it.

“You know, a five-year-old carrying a small briefcase, as far as his size and guess what? he would fill it with chocolates. He came into a meeting while we’re discussing, he opened his suitcase and started eating his sweets. He would fill it with chocolates before we set off,” he said.

He also recalled how from the age of five, they could go fishing on Lake Victoria, and spent countless Sundays on the water. He said those quiet shared moments, just the two of them, were some of the most precious memories that he would remember for the rest of his life.

“We not only mourn lots of remarkable young men, but also celebrate the life of someone who embedded kindness, generosity, and commitment to others. Rajiv’s impact was far greater than his years. He lit up our lives, lit those in need, and left behind a legacy of love, service, and hope,” he said.

He added that as they reflect on his beautiful life, they should remember the laughter they shared and the lessons he taught them.

Ms Jyotsna Ruparelia, the mother of the late businessman, spoke of the tender love she enjoyed with him, and before regretting leaving him to go out on a Friday night without her.

“Son, it’s going to be very difficult, but we have to let you go, son. Son, I’m very sorry, as I always took you as a little kid, I always said keep down, calm down, Rajiv, slow down. I’m sorry if I hurt you, son, but you know mothers love their children. I still remember when I used to drop you off at a boarding school, the problems you would create at school every time. You told me you wanted to create some problems such that they would suspend you and go home early,” an emotional Ms Ruparelia said.

She added: “I’m going to miss you, son. I remember the golf days with you, my restaurants, and clubbing nights with you. I really wish on Friday night I came clubbing with you. I would not have allowed you to go into that speeding car.”

Ms Ruparelia, who was being supported by her husband, also recalled how Rajiv had promised her scooter holidays, but the same couldn’t be possible after she was hospitalised when a golf ball hit her.

Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia leads in carrying the casket containing the body of his son Rajiv Ruparelia ahead of cremation at the Hindu Crematorium at Lugogo, Kampala, on May 6, 2025. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Key moments

“I remember Rajiv, son, telling you that I needed a scooter holiday, a motorbike holiday. Rajiv, you planned a motorbike holiday, and you put everything on track, but unfortunately, I was hit by a golf ball. You came to the hospital with me and said ‘Mum, it’s fine, we are still going to go on a motorbike holiday’ but I was scared,” she recalled “I wish I had taken that opportunity to go on a motorbike holiday with you, but I will one day do it and remember you. I will miss you, son, I love you. Please forgive the whole Ruparelia family if we harmed you. You always wanted a family. Last night, 13 of us fell into bed and we really missed you. Son, I’m really proud of you for the legacy you have left behind at 35 years old,” she added.

The widow, Nalya Ruparelia, broke down severally.

“I stand here with a heavy heart. Rajiv was my first love, the kind that stays with you. We had a bond that was complex and deep.

I truly love him a lot. He was one of those people who would fill up the room with energy, he could drive you up the wall, that was Rajiv. He had an undeniable spark.

To many, he was a hero, a brother. Rest easy, you were one of a kind,” she said. He is survived by his parents, two sisters, a wife and a daughter.