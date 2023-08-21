Tears as URC demolishes houses in Railway reserve

A joint force of Police and Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) on Saturday demolished illegal structures on the Railway reserve in Lugazi Municipality in Buikwe District.

The eviction affected over 200 households in Cable Village and Namengo Ward. Many residents could not believe what they were seeing as Uganda Railway Corporation (URC) workers armed with axes pulled down their houses without giving them a chance to remove their belongings.

Mr Nicholas Mutama,49, a father of seven said he had just spent Shs14m on erecting his two-roomed house.

“I was in the garden and one of my children came running and told me people are destroying our home. I rushed to see what was going on, but the people hired to pull down the houses did not listen to me,” a tearful Mutama said.

Mr Martin Atiku,45, another affected resident said the timing of the eviction was wrong since many residents were at work while others had gone to collect their children from school.

“Some houses were locked and they just pulled them down, who is going to be responsible in case any property gets lost?” he asked.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Regional Police spokesperson said the affected residents were issued with numerous warnings but did not take heed.

“Our work was to ensure that the exercise goes on smoothly and we have effectively played our role,” she said

Mr John Linonn Sengendo, the Public Relations Officer of URC, said residents whose houses were demolished will receive some money to facilitate their relocation.