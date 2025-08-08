Tears, cheers as NRM tribunal gives verdict

The corridors of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Disputes Tribunal offices were yesterday filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, as the long-awaited rulings on petitions from the party’s July primaries were handed to the petitioners. There were wild celebrations from candidates whose victories were upheld, and silent tears from those whose petitions fell flat at Plot 10 Kyadondo, Kampala, yesterday. Those, whose petitions didn’t return good results, said they would consider contesting in the January election as Independent candidates.

Some petitioners chose to stay away from the party headquarters, instead sending lawyers to receive the rulings on their behalf. Only a few showed up in person, and after collecting their rulings would disappear into thin air, avoiding journalists. One candidate whose petition had returned in the negative was overheard whispering, “Don’t put my picture anywhere. I am not interested in the media after losing the petition.”

Gen Tumukunde wins

Among those who had reason to smile was retired Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, who was cleared to contest as the NRM flagbearer for Rukungiri Municipality after the tribunal dismissed a petition by Isaac Atukunda, who had alleged fraud, illegal nomination, and ineligibility due to Tumukunde’s past political affiliations. Mr Atukunda, who finished third in the primaries, had questioned whether Gen Tumukunde was a legitimate NRM member after contesting for president as an Independent in 2021.

However, the tribunal ruled in Tumukunde’s favour, noting that he remained a registered member and had fulfilled all the necessary requirements under the party’s revised membership guidelines. They also stated that his overwhelming lead of 4,542 votes against Atukunda’s 1,646 would not have been overturned even if minor irregularities had occurred.

Gen Tumukunde’s lawyer, Mr Jude Byamukama, who picked the ruling on his behalf yesterday welcomed the ruling saying his client deserved the win. The tribunal also confirmed the victory of Mr James Waluswaka in Butaleja District, who victory had been challenged by three opponents. His win was upheld after the tribunal found that he had won fairly.. In Bukoto East Constituency, Masaka District, where Sarah Babirye Kityo’s victory was upheld, the tribunal ruled that the petitioner, Fred Kalema Pax, failed to provide any evidence to show how the registered voters in the contested Bukakkata Sub-County would tilt the election in his favour. “Having failed to prove the allegations to the required standard [evidence], the petitioner is not entitled to the relief sought. The tribunal finds no basis to set aside the election result in Bukakkata Sub-county or to order a fresh poll in that sub-county,” the petition reads in parts.

In an interview yesterday, Ms Kityo said Mr Kalema was simply wasting the tribunal’s time because he did not win any parish in the constituency. “He [Kalema] was asked whether he tallied his votes with his agents, he said he did and they asked him how many votes he got ,he said it and he was asked how many I got ,mine was double ,according to him ,then they asked him why did he petition ,” she said In response, Kalema said he needed time to internalise the ruling before making an informed decision. Mr Simon Peter Opolot Okwalinga from Kanyum County, Kumi District, whose election was upheld, stormed the tribunal to receive the ruling by himself. The petition by Vincent Orena who attained 7,075 votes against Okwalinga’s 17,064 was dismissed for lack of evidence. “Our petitioner made baseless allegations that the elections were not free and fair.

However, the tribunal has found it prudent that it is baseless and has been thrown in the dustbin because it has no evidence. It was on a shaky ground, it stood on sand not a rock,” the jubilant Okwalinga said. The incumbent MP of Agago West, Mr Ricky Richard Anywar was in a full party mood after the tribunal upheld his win. “I am very happy that the will of people of Agago West has been protected by the tribunal. I was very confident that the tribunal will help my people because we were not involved in any irregularities,”Mr Anywar said. Bujenje County incumbent MP Simon Longoli, whose victory was contested by Moses Aleper, was also among those on cloud nine yesterday after picking the judgememt. Similarly, in Mbale District, Miriam Massa Wangisi Mukhaye’s victory was upheld as the Woman MP flagbearer after her rival Aisha Sylvia Lunyolo’s claims of tampered results declaration forms were rejected.

Mukhaye was presented by her lawyer Charles Nandah Wamukota. In Hoima, where there had been confusion due to multiple declarations for the Woman MP seat, the tribunal confirmed Harriet Wembabazi as the rightful flagbearer. “All those controversial issues have been resolved,” NRM’s Director of Legal Services, Mr Enoch Barata, said, though he noted he could not recall all rulings offhand. The tribunal will continue delivering the verdicts from the more than 400 petitions.

Tribunal speaks out According to Mr Barata, the decisions were electronically served overnight, and physical copies have also been issued to petitioners who turned up at the party headquarters. “There were some delays for people who came physically, and we regret that. But I have been assured that the speed will improve,” Mr Barata told journalists. He said two staff members had been assigned specifically to photocopy and issue rulings to ease the process. The tribunal had initially received an average of 56 petitions per day during the hearings. However, only 46 rulings were released on Wednesday. Mr Barata clarified that the difference in numbers is due to some petitions being consolidated and others delayed to allow for a combined ruling from specific constituencies.





There were no nullifications or rerun orders among the rulings released, according to Barata. However, he acknowledged that some petitioners are still waiting for decisions. “Each of those who did not receive a ruling yesterday has been contacted via email explaining the delay and when to expect the decision,” he added. Another batch of rulings is expected later today or by early evening. The tribunal also plans to submit periodic reports to the party chairman and the Central Executive Committee (CEC) on the progress and outcomes of the petitions. Meanwhile, some petitioners who had not yet received rulings expressed frustration, calling for more transparency in the process. The tribunal assured them that all pending decisions will be delivered soon. Compiled By Damali Mukhaye, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa & Isa Aliga

Tribunal poll rulings

Upheld

1. Gen Henry Tumukunde (Rungugiri Municipality)

2. Dickson Kateshumbwa (Sheema Municipality)

3. Simon Longoli (Chekwii County-Kadama)

4. Ricky Richard Anywar (Agago West County)

5. Miriam Wangisi Mukhaye (Mbale)

6. Kenneth Kiiza Nyendwoha (Bujenje county)

7. Opolot Simon Peter Okwalinga (Kanyungu County).

8. Sarah Kityo (Bukoto East )

9. Noeline Basemera Kisembo (Kibaale District )

10. Beatrice Wembabazi (Hoima)

11. Bruce Balaba Kabasa (Rubanda West )

12. Leah Jessica Amigo (Soroti)

13. Bran Siraj Ezama (Aringo)

14. Ruth Rujoki Mushabe (Kiruhura District)

15. James Waluswaka (Bunyole west)





Lost petition

1. Isaac Atukunda (Rungugiri)

2. Joseph Mukasa (Sheema Municipality)

3. Moses Aleper (Chekwii County-Kadama)

4. Jimmy Asaka Mokili (Agago West County)

5. Phyllis Chemutai (Kapchorwa District)

6. Aisha Sylvia Lunyolo (Mbale)

7. Fredrick Ford Kyoganza (Bujenje Country)

8. Vincent Orena (Kanyungu Country)

9. Fred Pax Kalema (Bukoto East)

10. Annet Nabadduka (Kibaale District)

11. Harriet Busingye (Hoima)

12. Oscar Nkotanyi (Rubanda West)

13. Joan Rose Egabu (Soroti)

14. Noah Ashraf Olega (Aringo)

15. Nelson Musamali (bunyole west)

16. Ivan Elukanah (Bunyole west)

17. Eric Geofrey mutiwa (Bunyole west)



