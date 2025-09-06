Teboke Health Centre III in ruins as authorities appeal for facelift

Authorities in Apac District are calling for urgent renovation of Teboke Health Centre III, a colonial-era facility that has fallen into disrepair and is now threatening the safety of patients, health workers, and critical medical supplies.

Constructed in 1954 by the British as a dispensary, the facility has served the community for 71 years but now operates in dilapidated buildings. The Outpatient Department (OPD), ART clinic, cold chain store, and laboratory are all housed in crumbling structures with limited space.

Mr Ambrose Ongwech, the officer in charge of Teboke HCIII, said the facility’s poor state paints a grim picture of public health services in the area.

“The biggest challenge is the type of structure we have. It is very old, dating back to the colonial period, and the space is not enough. The ceiling boards are damaged and harboring bats. We tried to get rid of them, but the damage remains and we lack funds for repairs,” he explained.

Community leaders say the rundown condition has discouraged patients from seeking care. Mr. David Ojok Ozo, a Village Health Team (VHT) member, noted that some residents prefer mission health units, believing government services at Teboke are substandard.

“Some mothers even end up delivering from home because of the perception created by the poor structures,” he said.

During a weekend visit to the facility, Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng acknowledged the challenges and pledged that government would both renovate and upgrade Teboke HCIII.

“Indeed, the buildings are dilapidated. The facility has already been designated for upgrading because it serves a very large population. Since it is in government’s plan, it will be done beginning next financial year,” she assured.

Teboke HCIII serves a catchment population of more than 20,000 people across Apac, Kole, Oyam, and Kwania districts. Despite the challenges, the maternity ward continues to exceed expectations, delivering 712 mothers in the 2024/2025 financial year—well above its annual target of 600 births.