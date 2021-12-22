Technical glitch sparks off chaos at passport office

Vice President Jessica Alupo interacts with passport applicants at the Kyambogo collection centre on November 17. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  •  Thousands have been lining up at the passport collection centre at Kyambogo without any assistance.
  • The number of Ugandans seeking passports to go abroad for labour has shot up in just a few years making it difficult for immigration officials to serve them in time.
  • In 2017, around 60,000 passports were issued annually.

Passport applicants have been enduring long queues at the collection centres in Kampala after the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) sent messages to them before the documents were ready.
Thousands of passport applicants have in the past few days been lining up at the Kyambogo collection centre in Nakawa Division and waited for hours but majority were not served.
The director of DCIC, Maj Gen Apollo Kasiita-Gowa, said they had experienced a technical glitch that affected their operations and pleaded with the members of the public for patience.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.