Technical institutes ask govt to double student scholarships

Technical and vocational institutes have tasked government to double scholarships awarded to students to increase enrolment.

The vice chairperson of the Association of Technical Institutes, Mr Johnson Mwijuka, said government is currently sponsoring only 50 students per institute, yet more than 300 students apply for these scholarships in each institution annually.

According to the ministry of Education, there are 115 Business, Technical and Vocational education training (BTVET) institutions in the country.

These admit Primary Seven, Senior Four and Senior Six leavers.

“These technical institutes are running about seven programmes so if you divide the 50 scholarship slots given to each institute, you find that each programme has only seven students, which is low,” Mr Mwijuka said.

He added: “Government sponsors more students in universities, so technical institutes should also receive similar attention to attract more students in this field who are always assured of jobs when they graduate.”

Mr Mwijuka made the remarks last Friday during the World Skills competitions at Nyamitanga Technical Institute ahead of the national skills competitions slated for next month in Kampala.

The ministry of Education spokesperson, Mr Denis Mugimba, in an interview said President Museveni has called for an increase in the enrolment of learners in these institutes.

“We have not yet worked on the budget requirement to increase scholarships in BTVET but it is in the pipeline. We are optimistic that once this is done, admission uptake in these institutions will increase,” Mr Mugimba said.

About world skills competitions

As a move to increase enrolment in vocational education, government in 2018 joined the world skills organisation.

The competitions are held every two years with the aim of demonstrating the advantage of vocational skills.

The world skills team leader-Uganda, Ms Diana Tumuhimbise, said the forthcoming competition is slated to take place in China next year and more than 80 countries are expected to participate.

She added that Uganda will participate if it performs well at the Africa level.

Ms Tumuhimbise said Uganda is in the final stages of identifying participants.

The ministry of Education, in partnership with the Belgium Development Agency, on Friday finalised regional competitions for the Western region in Mbarara District.

The competitions that saw 18 technical institutions from the western region compete in welding, plumbing, automotive mechanics, brick laying, fashion and design and building construction, had institutions select 14 best students who will compete with students from other regions.

These were from Nyamitanga and Kalera technical institutes, among others.

Ms Tumuhimbise said the national competition will see the best students represent the country in Africa skills competition in March in Namibia.

“The country has been participating in sports and we are doing very well. We are saying let the skills competitions take charge as far as education is concerned,” she said.

Uganda in 2018 participated in the African skills competition in Rwanda, Kigali, and won four medals (one gold, one bronze and two silver medals).