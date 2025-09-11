Technical teachers strike over pay, recognition issues

Lecturers and trainers from 150 government technical institutions under the Uganda Technical and Vocational Trainers' Union (UTVTU) have declared a nationwide strike ahead of the schools’ reopening on Monday next week.

Speaking to reporters in Kampala on September 11, UTVT General Secretary Mr Norbert Agaba said they have been engaging the government over various issues affecting them with hopes of getting lasting solutions, but the government instead threatened them.

“During our meeting with the Ministry of Public Service, we raised 18 issues, but the most critical among them is the deliberate move by this ministry to reclassify Fashion and Design Trainers as non-scientists, which must be reversed, the failure to consider Workshop Assistants on the scientists' scale as that of Laboratory Assistants in secondary schools, and the delayed re-designation of Workshop Technicians and Workshop Assistants whose titles were phased out under the HCM system, making them demoralized and unpaid,” he said.

He added, “Other issues are: demanding the government to consider Agriculture and Shoe-making Trainers as Scientists like in other sectors, involving Trainers through the Union in decision-making processes under the TVET sub-sector, providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Trainers for conducting practical lessons, and the implementation of promotional ladders in the TVET sub-sector and timely recruitment.”

Upon learning that the government is not ready to act, the UTVTU leadership issued a 90-day ultimatum to the Ministry of Public Service on May 27, with a notice informing them of the intention by all TVET Trainers to lay down tools. “After numerous struggles and a physical meeting between the Union, the Ministry of Education, and Public Service Officials to find amicable solutions, the Ministry of Public Service has been adamant in implementing the Presidential directives and Union requests,” he said.

The Union’s National Executive Council and General Leaders' meetings held on August 30, 2025, and September 5, 2025, respectively, unanimously resolved to commence industrial action from September 15, 2025, until all raised concerns are addressed amicably by the government.

Mr Jude Okello, the Union’s national Chairperson, questioned why the government chose to threaten them instead of engaging in dialogue and assured TVET trainers and lecturers of full protection in case of intimidation.

In response, the Ministry of Public Service, through Permanent Secretary Ms. Catherine Bitarakwate, appealed to the UTVTU leadership to halt the planned strike, citing ongoing consultations and the need to exhaust dispute settlement machinery.

However, the Union insists their actions are backed by Section 71 of the Public Service Act, allowing workers to strike after exhausting negotiation channels.



