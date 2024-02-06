Technology has unlocked the creative economy





The first time you see a clip of Moses Kiboneka talking about current affairs in a comical way, it is easy to believe that he’s role-playing.

Yet Kiboneka is actually a qualified mechanic who has been working at Nyange Garage for more than five years.

When his alter ego Uncle Mo started going viral, popular mechanics flocked to the place as well as car enthusiasts, just to know if he was indeed a mechanic.

Of late, there is a blurred line between Kiboneka, the mechanic, and Uncle Mo, the online comedian, the two are intertwined. The mechanic has got many jobs because of the comedy, and the comedian has endorsed many brands because of his knowledge and profession as a mechanic.

Today, Uncle Mo is more than an online comedian and a mechanic; he’s morphed into a TV actor with a weekly show, JDC, on Pearl Magic Prime every Thursday.

The creative economy has, over the years, changed the way people approach careers and the job market. With the rise of social media and digital platforms, individuals like Uncle Mo have been able to leverage their diverse skill sets and interests to expand their career opportunities.

This shift in the job market has allowed for a more fluid and interconnected approach to professions, blurring the traditional boundaries between different fields. As a result, individuals are no longer confined to one specific role or industry but can instead explore multiple avenues and find success in unexpected places.

Music is the most consumed form of art, and even when it is a tough business, there’s no creative economy field that has employed more individuals the way music has.

At times, one doesn’t even have to make hit songs or even make music at all to be employed in the industry. For instance, when you move around Kampala, chances are you will walk into a bar or restaurant hosting live band performances.

Bands have different charges for weddings, parties, and bar performances. Their cover price most of the time depends on their prominence of the band.

Artistes such as Kenneth Mugabi or Joshua Baraka also benefit from their music being used in commercials, weddings, and other private party performances.

Social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and X, among others, have become expression avenues where photography, videography, and literature have come to the fore.