Teen pregnancies leave Bugisu region girls facing bleak future

A growing number of teenagers in Bugisu Sub-region are falling into a vicious cycle of early pregnancies, with several bearing children with different men in a desperate search for survival. In the districts of Manafwa, Bududa, Namisindwa, Sironko, Bulambuli, and Mbale, all in Bugisu Sub-region, thetrend is alarming. Girls, some as young as 12, are dropping out of school after their first pregnancies, only to fall into relationships with men — often older — with the hope of finding someone to provide for them and their children. “I got pregnant when I was 13,” says Juliet (not her real name), a resident of Bushika Sub-county in Bumusenyi Parish, now 18 and a mother of three, each child with a different father.

“After the first man abandoned me, I had no one to help. I looked for someone else who promised to take care of me, but he also left when I became pregnant again,” she said.

Local leaders and social workers say the problem is rooted in poverty, broken homes, lack of sex education, and peer pressure, among other factors. Some girls are lured by gifts, promises of support, or even boda boda operators offering free rides. “These girls are not just making mistakes. They are trapped,” says Ms Stella Nambozo, a teacher. She adds: “Many come from vulnerable homes where they are not guided or protected. When they get pregnant, they are chased from home or drop out of school, leaving them with few options.” Health officials at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital report a rise in adolescent pregnancies and say the situation is contributing to higher cases of maternal complications, unsafe abortions, and increased school dropout rates. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) report of 2018, almost a quarter (one in four or 25 percent) of Ugandan women have given birth by the age of 18.

United Nations Population Fund’s factsheet for 2021 indicates that a total of 290,219 teenage pregnancies were recorded from January to September 2021,translating to more than 32,000 monthly. It also noted that 67 districts registered increase in teenage pregnancies from 2019 to 2020. These included Dokollo (35.2 percent) in Lango; Manafwa (19.1 percent) in Bugisu; Sheema (18.1 percent) in Ankole; Bukwo (16.1 percent) in Bugisu and Bulambuli(12.7 percent), also in Bugisu, among others. Ms Ruth Namono, 23, has four children with two different fathers. She struggles to take care of herself and her children. Ms Namono says some of her agemates are still staying with their parents and do not have to worry about their upkeep and daily needs because they are either still at school or their parents are breadwinners. In her case, after she got pregnant twice, her parents chased her from home, claiming she had brought shame to their family. She sought refuge at her grandmother’s place in Bumbo Town Council.

Her grandmother earns a living by doing casual jobs, such as digging for others and selling water. After years of struggling, Ms Namono says she got involved with another man, who married her. They settled in Lwakhakha Town Council, Namisindwa District. She was happy that she had settled down and also excited after she delivered two more children, bringing the number of her children to four. But in 2017, things again fell apart after the second man abandoned her in a rental house in Lwakhakha Town Council. Ms Namono says she felt helpless because she was not engaged in an income-generating activity and yet, she had to fend for herself and four children. Ms Sylvia Namutosi, 23, says she was lured into a sexual relationship after a man bought her a chapatti. She dropped out of school after he impregnated her.

“When I got pregnant, my parents gave me two options: either to abort or to leave home. I decided to leave home because I couldn’t risk my life to abort and went to my friend’s home, who later chased me when I was about to give birth,”Ms Namutosi says. She adds that two children followed after. She gave birth to three children in a space of five years. “We are living in abject poverty. All my dreams to become a teacher have been shattered,” Ms Namutosi says. Mr Joseph Gimei, a parent and resident in Namisindwa, says it is not good for an unmarried girl and or woman to get pregnant while staying at her parents’ home in the Bamasaba culture. “In our culture, when a girl gets pregnant, she must go and start her own life. I can’t take care of my daughter and grandchildren,”Mr Gimei explains. Ms Madina Khainza, a parent, decries the increasing number of teenage pregnancies in Bugisu Sub-region

“Child mothers are more vulnerable to pregnancy-related deaths because their bodies are not physically mature to experience childbearing,”Ms Khainza says. She urges school authorities to provide sex education and to readmit child mothers after they have delivered. According to the African Rural Development Initiatives (ARDI) a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Bugisu Sub-region, most of the child mothers are rejected by their lovers or those who impregnate them and are banished by their parents. The Chairperson of Uganda Medical Association (UMA)-Elgon branch, Dr Muhammad Mulongo, says teenage mothers constitute the biggest number of assisted deliveries in most health facilities in the sub-region. He explains that the adolescents are twice as likely to die or develop health complications while giving birth because their bodies are not prepared to have children. “About 30 percent of mothers delivering in health facilities across the sub-region are teenagers. And this is a big number,”Dr Mulongo says.

The Namisindwa District Community Development Officer (DCDO), Mr Andrew Wabweni, warns parents against chasing their daughters from home after they have conceived. “These child mothers need their rights protected. Don’t blame them for getting pregnant. Let us look for the solution on how to help them,” Mr Wabweni says. He advises parents to take their daughters back to school after giving birth. “There is life after birth, so let’s encourage them to go back to school. But local leaders are warned against chairing defilement cases, “he adds. Mr Rashid Opolot, a nurse, says most obstetric fistula cases are caused by pregnancies among teenagers. Obstetric fistula is a condition where a woman continuously leaks urine and, or faeces due to a hole in the birth canal caused by prolonged or obstructed labour.

“Teenage mothers suffer severe health complications such as anaemia, infertility and obstetric fistulas,” Mr Opolot says. According to a recent survey by the office of Manafwa District Community Development Officer (DCDO), about 1,008 girls dropped out of school in the district in Financial Year 2019/2020 after getting pregnant. The findings by Living Love Ministry Africa (LILOMA), a local NGO focused on reducing teenage pregnancies and alleviating poverty in the Bugisu Sub-region, indicate that some of the girls start having sex at 12 years. The Executive Director of LILOMA, Ms Marian Kilande, says several parents have neglected their responsibility and left the girls in the hands of men, especially boda boda riders who impregnate them after luring them with gifts and other niceties. The Executive Director of ARDI, Mr Joseph Weyusya, says learners who drop out of school after getting pregnant most often face rejection from their parents and even persons responsible for their pregnancies.

Mr Weyusya says: “This kind of rejection makes girls stressed up and become psychologically tortured, and sometimes, they try to carry out abortions that put their lives at risk. Also, girls who drop out of school as a result of early pregnancies are faced with diverse challenges, which make them vulnerable to all kinds of social ills, including HIV/Aids, in a bid to make ends meet.” “We have opened a war against early pregnancies and early marriages in the region. We have some reports that most of the parents are neglecting these girls,” he reveals, adding that parents call these girls a waste. ARDI, a local NGO, says 75 child-mothers were chased from their parents’ homes in the districts of Manafwa and Namisindwa in 2024. Of these, the NGO is training 30 mothers in tailoring, hairdressing, among others to acquire skills and generate income so as to fend for themselves and their children. Officials told Daily Monitor that ARDI is skilling and supporting a total of 1,482 child mothers in both districts . They also provide counselling and give the mothers goats, among other measures, to generate an income.

RISKS AND CASES

Dr Rashid Simuya, the officer-in-charge of Kibuku Health Centre IV, says about 37 percent of girls between 13 and 19 years are already mothers. “Thirty seven percent is too high compared to the national figure of 25 percent. Out of 10 expectant mothers who go for antenatal care at Kibuku Health Centre IV, six are teenage mothers,” Dr Simuya says. According to Uganda Demographic Health Survey (UDHS) 2016, teenage pregnancy in the Bugisu Sub-region stands at 28.2 percent. The Ministry of Health says a lack of access to reproductive health information supported with services has led teens into early sex, while poverty and cultural practices continue to force girls into early marriages.