Teen shot dead as armed robbers raid Rukungiri shop, one arrested

Armed robbers on Tuesday evening raided an electronic shop in Rukungiri municipality, Rukungiri District and shot a teen dead before injuring an unarmed guard as they fled with Shs50 million and unspecified number of mobile phones.

The shop, located along Rubabo road, is owned by one Monica Kyinkuhire, 35, who told police that the stolen mobile phones were worth Shs28 million.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate said the raid happened at around 8pm and the police responded in time to arrest one of the suspects from whom an SMG rifle was recovered.

Mr Maate identified the deceased as 19-year-old Edward Tayebwa, a resident of Bunura cell, Rwakabengo ward, southern division Rukungiri District.

Daniel Dokuze, 29, an unarmed Saracen security guard was left injured and rushed to Nyakibale hospital for medical attention.

“The armed robbers shot and injured an unarmed Saracen security guard at the scene of crime and as they were retreating, they shot and killed one Edward Tayebwa. The police responded timely and mounted an operation that led to the arrest of 19-year-old Dominic Twinomugisha, a resident of Katete cell Mbarara city, Mbarara District. An SMG riffle no UGPOL 56582399632575 with 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered from him,” Mr Maate said.

