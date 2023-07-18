Teenage mothers get motorcycles to aid safe delivery

Teenage mothers in Bugulumbya Sub-county have received motorcycles to facilitate their visits to antenatal care clinics (ANC) and subsequent deliveries.

The motorcycles were donated by Aids Education Group for Youth (AEGY) Kamuli, a youth advocacy and health rights group, at the weekend.

“We responded to the media reports about the plight of teenage mothers who are constrained to attend clinics yet are high-risk. This humble offer is to increase their access, attendance and safe delivery,” Ms Jackie Namusooko, the executive director of AEGY, said.

Daily Monitor last week reported that last year, Kidera Health Centre IV in Buyende District registered 1,171 deliveries by teenage mothers, with many of them being Primary Four to Seven pupils.

However, many of them endure post-delivery bleeding which has been complicated with high blood pressure arising from triggered by “stress”, according to health counsellors.

AEGY, with support from Plan International, say they are implementing a programme to improve maternal, newborn and child health for young teenage mothers and are working hard towards their increased demand, access and utilisation of qualified and quality health services.

“We want uptake of health services, increased awareness of Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and right information for the youth, young mothers and parents by reaching every mother and child,” Ms Namusooko added.

Mr Moses Kapere, the Bugulumbya Sub-county chairperson, said the facilitation was timely, given the fact that teenage mothers suffer neglect, fear and abandonment yet they need to be attracted, policed and encouraged through frequent monitoring to attend antenatal care clinics for safe delivery.

He urged health workers to make their services attractive, be available and ensure customer care through care, support, warm reception, and a positive attitude.