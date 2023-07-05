Teenage mothers suffer high bleeding

Kidera Health Centre IV in Buyende District last year registered 1,171 deliveries involving teenage mothers.

Many of them were pupils between Primary Four and Seven, who got hemorrhages (too much post-delivery bleeding).

Joan, 14, delivered a baby girl weighing 4.2 kilogrammes last month and developed hemorrhage before her next visit scheduled for early August.

The bleeding became intensified due to high blood pressure, to which health counsellors attribute to stress.

“The man took advantage of my hardships, impregnated me and fled after I told him that I was not aborting.

“He later disclosed that he has two wives and children, and can’t add another burden. He is a fisherman,” she says.

Joan, however, praises Niyetu and YODAN (Youth Development and Advocacy Network) projects for saving her life, after they counselled her out of abortion plans. She adds that the hospital has also been monitoring her with hope of getting back to school.

“I felt rejected, a misfit in community and was about to end my life when God led me to them,” she adds.

The Buyende District Officer, Dr Fred Isabirye, explains that tears during child birth are common among teenage mothers due to the narrow birth canal.

Dr Isabirye asks teenage expectant mothers to always seek antenatal care.

Mr Medard Senkubi, a member of Buyende Youth in Promoting Sexual Reproductive Health Rights, says teenage mothers need emotional readiness and patience.

He criticises the absence of budgets allocated to the dissemination of gender-sensitive information, the provision of health services through training and mentorship, and the availability of buffer stocks to address gaps in drug supplies.

He also emphasises the need for policies and advocacy efforts in these areas.

Plan International, in collaboration with Hold Uganda Youth Health Friendly Services, advocate for the implementation of intensified sexual reproductive health rights.