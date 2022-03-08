Teenage pregnancy: Activists ask govt to implement sexuality education

The sight of expectant teenagers in the eastern district of Kibuku can easily help one make sense of the country’s challenge of teenage pregnancy currently standing at 25 per cent.

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The appeal comes four months after the High Court in Kampala, in a ruling in November last year, directed the Education Ministry to quickly develop and implement the comprehensive sexuality education policy for learners.

Civil society organisations have appealed to the government to expedite the implementation of sexuality education, saying it will be essential in curbing teenage pregnancies in the country and preventing HIV/AIDS spread.

