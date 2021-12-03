Teenage pregnancy: Parents  enrol girls on contraceptives

By  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • The parents were forced to resort to contraceptives because of increasing cases of teenage pregnancies as a result of the prolonged closure of schools to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A section of parents in Lango Sub-region have started enrolling their daughters on contraceptives to stop them from getting pregnant.

