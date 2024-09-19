Teenager detained following abortion of seven-month pregnancy

Police in the Kiira region have confirmed the arrest of a 15-year-old girl from Budondo Ward in Jinja City for allegedly procuring an abortion.

The juvenile suspect is currently detained at Budondo Police Station, awaiting prosecution. She reportedly had been seven months pregnant with twins but decided to terminate the pregnancy after being convinced by peers that giving birth at her age could lead to death.

The suspect claims she went for antenatal care at Kyomya Health Center II with a friend named Maureen, who later provided her with a concoction. After drinking it, she collapsed by the roadside. Maureen took her back to the health center, where the two baby girls were delivered stillborn.

Following the incident, the suspect experienced severe bleeding and was rushed to Budondo Health Center IV, where she was later arrested. A scan confirmed the abortion, and the suspect stated that the bodies were dumped in a pit latrine at the health center. However, police found no evidence of this. During further questioning, she claimed the bodies were buried in a nearby sugarcane plantation.

Maureen and two other individuals who allegedly assisted with the abortion are currently at large, but police are intensifying the search for them.

The suspect's mother shared that her daughter dropped out of school in primary six due to bullying from classmates about the pregnancy. She had hoped to return to school after giving birth, but the situation has caused turmoil in their household.

Kiira regional police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, stated that they are collaborating with a psychiatrist to provide psychological support to the suspect during the prosecution process. He noted that the suspect is experiencing regret after being misled by her peers and emphasised the delicate handling of the case to prevent further harm to the minor.