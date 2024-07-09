Telecom regulators to maximise technologies

Telecom regulators from across the world have endorsed a set of guidelines aimed at maximising the benefits of transformative information and communication technologies.

This was reached at the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR), which took place last week at the Commonwealth Convention Centre in Kampala, Uganda.

Organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UN Agency for Digital Technologies, the symposium brought together more than 600 participants, including ministers, heads of regulatory authorities, industry executives, and academics.

Some of the guidelines include adopting a proactive approach that balances innovation promotion with risk minimisation, incentivising ethical conduct and addressing misconduct, streamlining regulations and processes to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and stakeholder engagement to prioritise inclusive stakeholder engagement and public consultation.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said with one-third of humanity still offline and women and other vulnerable groups on the wrong side of the globe’s digital divides, the guidelines highlight innovation, trust, and inclusivity.

“With change being the only certainty facing regulators and policymakers, we must work together to pursue regulatory approaches to leverage transformative technologies such as AI [Artificial Intelligence], promote the space economy, encourage innovation, and support climate action and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

Vice President Jessica Alupo, who opened the summit on behalf of President Museveni, said regulators must not only make stringent laws but also ensure that the regulations contribute to the growth of innovations and the economy.

Ms Alupo added: “In line with this theme, I urge you to promote a regulatory environment that prioritises innovation, safety, privacy, and the rights of digital technology users. You should maximise the benefits of ICTs, while minimising the negative consequences of regulatory interventions.”

Ms Alupo, however, attributed the low uptake of ICT services in developing countries to low per capita incomes, unfriendly regulatory frameworks and limited Internet infrastructure.