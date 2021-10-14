Tembo Steel worker hit dead by pipe in factory

By Derick Kissa More by this Author

A 24-year-old Tembo Steel factory worker instantly died on Thursday after she was hit by a metallic pipe while on duty in Lugazi Municipality, Buikwe District.

The lady identified by authorities as Ms Moureen Lunyolo was working in a wire drawing department at the time the pipe landed on her head and broke her skull, leading to death.

Mr Steven Ojambo, who was the head of the department before he was few weeks ago expelled from work said he ‘‘recruited the deceased even as the company lacked safety measures.’’

"We normally operated the machines manually in that department but we have no protective gears at all and that is how the pipe hit Ms Lunyolo," Mr Ojambo said.

Ms Betty Nakato, a worker at Tembo steels said the factory should compensate the Ms Lunyolo’s family since she was the breadwinner.

"She has been my neighbour and I know what she was going through. My child also lost a hand in Tembo steel but he was never compensated. The government should come out to tame these factories," Ms Nakato demanded.

Advertisement

Mr Vee Sharma, the manager of Tembo steels in Lugazi said: "Unfortunately this was not an accident but an incident because the lady was removing a coil but by mistake, the machine operator switched on the machine and the metal hit her on the head."

Buikwe Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi noted that she intends to hold a meeting with the factory staff and management.

"Many people have complained to me aboutTembo steel," Ms Kagaayi noted..

Tembo steel has come under the spotlight following several cases of people severely injured from work premises but are never compensated including; Mr Julius Nsubuga, Mr Isa Sebaggala, Mr Geofrey Mwaambu, Mr Joseph Kizza and many others.

However, the company said ‘‘it’s taking care of them.’’

The body of the deceased was at Kawolo Mortuary for post-mortem by press time