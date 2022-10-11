Tension as crime wave hits Kampala again

Residents and businessmen in several suburbs in Kampala Metropolitan Area have been left traumatised following a series of violent armed robberies last week.

The latest incident occurred on Saturday in Mukono District where armed robbers shot and injured two staff of Salama Tea Estate and robbed them of Shs40 million.

The incident happened in Mpumu Village, Kisoga Town Council, and the victims were Mr Livingstone Mutai (manager) and Mr Bashir Kalungi (security guard), and the money in question was employees’ salaries.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, said the thugs also took the gun from the security guard.

On Friday, a man accused of stealing a vehicle was killed in a chase with police in Ganda, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the stolen vehicle belonged to a journalist who had parked it on a street in the city centre.

“The journalist reported the incident to Central Police Station Kampala and our officers from flying squad were able to extract footage from the nearby CCTV cameras and they were able to identify the suspect,” he said.

Police identified the deceased as Lawrence Busingye Amoti, Alias Mutooro, whom they described as a notorious robber that has been engaging in theft of motor vehicles.

Mr Peter Tamale, the Local Council II chairperson of Kasubi Parish in Rubaga Division, Kampala City, yesterday blamed the rise in crime on community leaders and police whom he said do not effectively profile suspects.

“For instance, the police say they profile suspects and keep their data both biometrically and on paper. But this is not true, because you can profile a criminal in Kasubi, and let him go. After a short while, he may commit another crime in Masaka district while using a different name,” he said.

“The system of profiling suspects was only installed at the (police) divisional level, like Old Kampala, Nansana and other police stations. The system cannot be found in other parts of the divisions or the district,” Mr Tamale added.

Kira Division Police last Wednesday also arrested four suspected armed robbers who were attempting to steal a car from a man on Northern Bypass at around 9am.

Mr Edward Himbisa, a motorist, said while in his vehicle at the Namboole flyover on Northern Bypass, people dressed in civilian clothes driving a Toyota Hiace blocked his way and ordered him out of the car.

“I stopped, came out with the vehicle key and one of them entered, expecting to find keys inside. I locked it automatically, trapping him inside and I made an alarm, which attracted the nearby people,” he said.

Mr Himbisa said one of the men who had a gun disappeared in the nearby bush while those in their vehicle also took off towards Namboole.

“The people near Namboole flyover blocked the road and the suspects could not proceed. However, the one who was armed with the gun sneaked away in the bush and disappeared,” police said in a statement.

The mob then undressed the suspects and beat them up before police intervened.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, yesterday said the suspects arrested will be charged in court when investigations are complete.