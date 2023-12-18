Tension as gunmen uproot trees planted by Kabaka's chiefs in Kayunga

Over 1,000 trees planted by Buganda kingdom chiefs on a disputed piece of land in Kayunga town were on Sunday uprooted by gunmen amid protests from residents.

Chaos ensued when the gunmen traveling in a saloon car descended on the trees and flowers planted a month ago on a prime piece of land whose ownership is under contestation between Mengo and the family members of late Malachi Kalya and uprooted them.

The late Kalya’s family claim ownership of the land adjacent to Kayunga regional referral hospital which measures about one acre, a claim Mengo dismisses saying they have a title for it.

It is on this land that Mengo has its Mumyuka (Kayunga Sub-county) headquarters which was built in 1930s.

Accompanied by Kalya's grandson, Mr Musa Wamala, the gunmen in civilian clothes put two of Kabaka's chiefs, among them Mr Godfrey Katumba on gun point before ordering them to sit on the ground.

Mr Katumba said he was confronting the gangsters who were uprooting the trees when one of them wielding a pistol shot in the air and ordered him to sit down.

"I was just lucky that I was not killed but I was ready to die for the Kabaka's land," Mr Katumba said.

The fracas attracted a mob among them medical staff from the nearby Kayunga regional referral hospital, who tried to beat up the men.

On realising that tension was escalating, the men walked back to their car from where they picked two AK47 guns to scare away the mob.

They later entered their Toyota Wish car and sped off.

Ms Maragret Ssempala (R) and Mr Bashir Ziraba (in red coat) display the young trees that were uprooted by gunmen from a disputed piece of land in Kayunga town on December 17, 2023

Although Kayunga police station shares a boundary with the contested land where the fracas occurred, Mr Isa Katongole, the officer in charge said they didn't intervene because they were not aware of the incident.

"Investigations into the incident are ongoing," Mr Katongole told this reporter when asked.

Ms Margaret Ssempala, the Mumyuka (deputy) sub county chief said they had planned to turn the area planted with trees and grass into Mumyuka gardens.

"We filed a case of malicious damage and threatening violence against the men and Mr Wamala at Kayunga police station," Ms Ssempala said.