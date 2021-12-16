Tension as Kayunga votes LC5

Top row: (L-R) Boniface Bandikubi, Jamir Kamoga and Harriet Nakwedde.
Bottom row: (L-R) Anthony Waddimba, Majid Nyanzi and Andrew Muwonge

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • At least 190,000 people are expected to cast their vote across the 338 polling stations in the district.
  • The EC cleared six candidates to participate in the by-election but the race is tight between NUP’s Harriet Nakwedde and National Resistance Movement party’s Andrew Muwonge

Security has been beefed up in Kayunga District ahead of today’s hotly-contested by-election to fill the position of LC5 chairperson.
The seat fell vacant in June this year after the mysterious death of the incumbent Muhammed Ffeffeka Sserubogo of the National Unity Platform party (NUP).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.