Termites eat instruction materials for visually-impaired teachers

Ms Ann Florence Nakabuye, the head of Misanvu Special Needs Education Unit, displays braille textbooks which were eaten by termites. PHOTO |GERTRUDE MUTYABA

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Their worry comes after the destruction of their Braille textbooks and papers by the termites and the heavy rain that swept away the roof of the classroom block.

The Visually-impaired teachers at Misanvu Special Needs Education Unit in Bukomansimbi District have expressed concern over the challenges awaiting them ahead of the reopening of schools in January.

