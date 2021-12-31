Termites eat instruction materials for visually-impaired teachers

The Visually-impaired teachers at Misanvu Special Needs Education Unit in Bukomansimbi District have expressed concern over the challenges awaiting them ahead of the reopening of schools in January.

Their worry comes after the destruction of their Braille textbooks and papers by the termites and the heavy rain that swept away the roof of the classroom block.

The school located at Misanvu village in Kibinge Sub County is part of Misanvu demonstration school, which is government-aided.

Ms Ann Florence Nakabuye, the head of the unit, said they are going to start from zero because currently, they have no learning materials for the special needs children.

“We have always been struggling with our pupils since they are visually impaired, but now we are going to struggle more because most of the textbooks we use to teach them are all gone,” she said.

She noted that the Braille materials are very expensive and they cannot afford to buy them.

“A Braille paper used to cost Shs3500 and it now costs 5,000, a ream is Shs90,000 whereas a carton is Shs500,000. Children will not understand that everything was destroyed, they will need their lessons to go on and progress and we are going to do manual brailing as we wait for assistance from the government and well-wishers,” Ms Nakabuye noted.

She urged the government to construct more buildings for them since the available ones are dilapidated.

“We use one classroom to teach all the seven classes, and even the ones available are in a sorry state,” Ms Nakabuye said.