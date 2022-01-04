Terror groups in Somalia scale up attacks, keep neighbouring states on edge

  • From al Shabaab to Islamic State and Allied Democratic Forces, all regional countries have this year borne the brunt of terror organisations that have managed to launch attacks, killing scores of civilians.
  • According to data from the Strategic Intelligence Services, there were more than 100 attacks in Somalia by al-Shabaab in 2021, with Kenya witnessing 23 mostly targeting border counties of Wajir, Mandera and Lamu.
  • Uganda has also borne the terror burden, from Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group based in the Democratic Republic of Congo and linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State.

Splinter terror groups continue to pose a significant terrorist threat in the region despite shared efforts by different partners to combat the group.

