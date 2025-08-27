Terror survivors call for justice

When twin suicide bombers struck Parliamentary Avenue and the Central Police Station in Kampala on November 16, 2021, at least three people were killed and 33 injured. Among them was Ms Zurah Ramadan, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The blast devastated her life physically, mentally, and economically. Her face was scarred, her left eye severely damaged, and her once-thriving spice vending business in downtown Kampala collapsed. Even after receiving Shs10m from the President for treatment, she could no longer return to hawking because her disability made it impossible to navigate busy streets. She now struggles to survive in Masaka.

“I was grateful, but we deserve more support, like capital to start businesses,” Ms Ramadan said. “This disability killed my sight, so I can’t earn a steady living, yet my medical bills have tripled,” she added. Her plight is far from unique. For many victims of terrorism in Uganda, temporary relief comes, but long-term care, rehabilitation, and compensation remain elusive. According to Mr Hassan Ndugwa, a survivor of the 2010 Kyaddondo Rugby Grounds bombings and co-founder of Prospect Initiative, this neglect is systematic. “Uganda has no dedicated legal framework recognising victims of terrorism. Current support is ad hoc and short-term,” Mr Ndugwa said at the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Uganda on August 21 at Jevine Hotel, Rubaga.

The association, under the Peace Beyond Borders project, seeks to push for guaranteed access to treatment, psychosocial support, and a rehabilitation and compensation fund. For Robert Ssemuju Junior, a victim of the 2010 bomb attacks, survival has meant 15 years of dependency. The 50-year-old former technician lives with a fractured skull that disabled his limbs. Doctors have recommended further skull surgery costing about $38,000, yet government support amounted to only Shs3m. “Those short-term interventions should be improved. We need a fund because our predicament and needs are eternal,” he said. Authorities insist efforts are ongoing. Col Alex Tumushabe, the acting deputy commandant of the National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC), said government programmes on preventing and countering violent extremism involve engaging victims and civil society.

“Most of the Kichwamba victims were treated, and many continued with their education. Even after the 2010 incident, government agencies ensured that victims were catered for,” he said, urging organisers to bring more survivors into such initiatives. Mr George Bigira, a senior state attorney in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, added that while Uganda lacks a specific law for terrorism victims, interim measures such as the recently launched Witness Protection Guidelines are being used. He acknowledged, however, that prosecuting terror crimes is difficult given their cross-border nature.

Key terror attacks

• Kichwamba Technical Institute, 1998 (88 killed)

• Kyaddondo Rugby Grounds & Ethiopian Village, 2010.

• Parliamentary Avenue & CPS, 2021.

• Digida Pork Joint, Komamboga, 2021

• Mpondwe Lhubiriha School, 2023.



