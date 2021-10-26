Terrorists are cowards, will be defeated- VP Alupo

By MONITOR REPORTER More by this Author

Suspected terrorists who are said to have attacked Uganda in two different bomb blasts, are cowards, and will all be defeated, Vice President Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo said Tuesday.

“These are cowards, and we will make sure that they are defeated; to ensure that the country remains secure,” she said.

The VP made the remarks at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya, after visiting greater Bushenyi acting regional police commander, Mr Adrian Kwetegyereza, one of the survivors of the second bomb attack that exploded yesterday on a bus in Mpigi District in central Uganda.

The explosion which police spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga described as “the first incident where a suicide operative concealed a suicide vest and belt and detonated it on a bus” happened on Ishaka-bound bus at Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

Kwetegyereza survived the blast alongside 51 other occupants, when a bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus Company, under Registration Number UAU 989T, was attacked, Monday afternoon.

A 23-year-old suspected terrorist police and President Museveni identified as Isaac Matovu alias Mustapha alias Muzafala, died in the blast after he denoted the bomb.

“CMI are still investigating whether Matovu blew himself up accidentally while carrying the bomb on his lap or he did so deliberately,” Mr Msueveni tweeted earlier.

Kwetegyereza sustained a double fracture in the right leg and was set for operation Tuesday.

At the time of the bomb attack, Kwetegyereza was on his way, to his upcountry home in Bushenyi, from the Police Head Quarters in Kampala. Ms Alupo also offered financial support to the family to foot some of their medical bills.

The bus attack took place hours after Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for a bombing at pork joint in Komamboga, a Kampala city suburb.

The Vice President also condoled with all the families of those who lost their loved ones in the two attacks.

“I do pass on my sympathies, to all those who have lost their loved ones in these bomb attacks. We will make sure we defeat all those who are killing our people,” she re-emphasized. “We will do all it takes, to secure all Ugandans and people and their property, in this country,” she added.