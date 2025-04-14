Teso College inaugurates new leadership amid turmoil

Teso College Aloet, one of Uganda’s oldest government-aided secondary schools, has inaugurated a new 12-member board, following months of internal wrangling over declining performance and governance concerns.

The inauguration, held over the weekend in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports, comes after protracted tensions between the school administration and sections of the alumni, many of whom accused the former board of mismanagement and self-interest.

The newly appointed team will serve a three-year term. It includes Rev Canon Samuel Ediau as chairperson, Samuel Oyata as vice chairperson, and members Prof Godfrey Akileng, Andrew Epenyu, Jenifer Agwaro, David Esuku, Juliet Agonyu, Apedu Francis, Joseph Egadu and Teresa Akorimo.

Moses Musingo, the Assistant Commissioner for Government Secondary Schools, cautioned the new board against politicizing the institution and exploiting it for personal gain.

“There are boards that come to look for jobs and their work is to make money from schools, not to add value,” Musingo said.

He added: “Being on the board is an act of volunteerism — giving back to the community that trusts you.”

Musingo advised the board to familiarize themselves with regulations governing education institutions, including labour and financial laws, and urged them to build cohesion.

“You need to form a strong team so that external noise doesn’t derail performance,” he added. He also revealed the ministry is drafting guidelines to regulate operations of old students’ associations, citing growing governance challenges.

The appointment has, however, sparked renewed criticism from a faction of alumni who accuse the administration of recycling controversial figures from the previous board.

“There are individuals who continue to use the school for personal business, especially around food supply and contracts, while academic performance deteriorates,” one old student told Monitor, speaking on condition of anonymity.

They also allege dissenting voices among staff — especially science teachers pushing for reforms, are being silenced or transferred.

According to the old boys’ association, the school’s enrollment has significantly declined. “Senior Five, which previously had over 300 students, has only admitted 96 this year,” a statement read. “Senior One has just 300 students.”

Soroti City Mayor Joshua Edogu called on the new board to “serve with generous hearts, not to seek popularity,” while Rev Canon Ediau pledged to “create and innovate” to restore the school’s reputation.