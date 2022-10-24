Teso gets new Emorimor

The Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) on Saturday installed a new cultural leader, bringing an end to the dilemma on who will be the next Emorimor.

Mr Paul Sande Emolot succeeds Emorimor Papa Augustine Osuban Lemukol who died on February 5 at Mulago. The word Emorimor means “the unifier.”

Prior to the installation, protracted battles had emerged within the institution between two rival factions over who should be the Emorimor.

Three days to the installation fete, the Ministry of Gender summoned the rival factions led by Emolot and William Alloch for mediation.

The office of the Attorney general okayed the installation of Emolot, but the other faction is yet to declare their position on the outcome of the meeting.

Hundreds of Iteso speaking people from within Uganda and Kenya attended the function at Soroti mayor’s gardens. Cultural instruments of power and other royal regalia were handed over by a cohort of clan leaders.

Rtd Bishop for Bukedi Diocese, Rt Rev Nicodemus Okile Engwalas, who led a number of religious leaders in the installation function blessed the reign of the new Emorimor.

“We crown you in the name of God the father the son and the Holy Spirit and we anoint you with this oil in the name of the father, the son and the Holy Spirit,” he said.

Mr Okile urged the new Emorimor to love all his subjects despite the previous difference to ensure social and economic transformation.

“I know there has been chaos but I want to remind you that we are all the children of our culture and Ateker is our mother,” he said.

Ms Hellen Adoa Abeku, the State minister for Fisheries, urged the Emorimor to use his position to fight child trafficking to the Middle East countries.

“A number of our children have ended up in the Arab world in hunt for jobs, but it has ended up being a trap for slavery. I call upon you to use your position to fight this,” Ms Adoa said.

She said the government will at the right time honour the new Emorimor with means of movement and other logistics that the cultural institution needs.

Ms Joan Alobo, the Soroti City Woman MP, said the Teso parliamentary group has pledged to support the work of the institution.

She appealed to people to bury the hatchet and embrace unity for a common goal of development.

“We have a dream to achieve. That dream of a better Teso, and that has to start now,” Ms Alobo said.

The youth under their umbrella, Teso link welfare Association, pronounced themselves to continue supporting the cultural institution as it is instrumental in nurturing the youth.

“Let’s embrace and support the new Emorimor,” Mr George Okoit said.

Mr Peter Lokeris, the Minister of State for Mineral Development, said they are working towards ending the issue of cattle rustling.

“The belief among our own in the Ateker cluster who think that all animals are theirs will end,” he said.

Mr Emolot asked his subjects to unite and work together towards the revival of their lost social and economic glory.