Teso health workers sound alarm on prostate cancer

Medics in Teso Sub-region have urged the government to introduce measures to help stop prostate cancer. Dr Joseph Epodoi, a senior consultant surgeon and urologist at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, says prostate cancer starts in the prostate — a small, walnut-shaped gland found below the bladder and in front of the rectum in men, which plays a role in producing semen.

He says unlike cervical cancer, which is handled through a special outpatient clinic, men must take personal responsibility and go for prostate cancer screening on their own.

“There is no specific government programme to screen cancer of the prostate, unlike cancer of the cervix, which is done in the outpatients,” Dr Epodoi says.

He adds that the number of prostate cancer cases is becoming more alarming, noting that he now sees between four to five patients every month and on average 60 patients in a year. Dr Epodoi explains that many of the patients who come to the hospital are in the late stages of the disease, often with serious complications because the cancer has already spread beyond the prostate. He says sadly, most of these patients do not survive.

“Black men aged 50 and above are at a higher risk of developing prostate cancer. Some men may already have the disease without knowing it — it’s silently affecting them while they carry on with life. Yet, the good news is that they can go to the hospital and get the help they need before it’s too late,” Dr Epodoi says. He adds that the government should invest in programmes that raise awareness among men, so they can go to the hospital for help. He also stressed that men deserve just as much attention in healthcare as women do. Dr Epodoi says preventing prostate cancer depends mostly on how early men come to the hospital. According to him, those who come early can be treated through surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and other options, and they have a good chance of being cured. “But when you come late, it's called palliative care, we can only control the symptoms, but it's usually aggressive at less than 60 years,” Dr Epodoi says.





Dr Epodoi encourages men to start screening for cancer of the prostate as early as 45 years so that if detected, they can be treated early and also seek medical attention. Mr Daniel Kamara, a clinical and community nutritionist at Bwindi, a community hospital in Kanungu District, says eating red and processed meats that are high in saturated fats and photonic acids has been linked to a higher risk of developing advanced prostate cancer. “Diets very high in dairy and calcium may also increase risk, potentially," Mr Kamara says. He urges the government to provide equal and fair health services to local communities. Just as cervical cancer screening has been made easily accessible for women in hospitals, he says prostate cancer screening should also be included in regular health programmes for men. “Most outreaches and medical camps target women with cervical and breast cancer. You rarely hear about prostate and yet it has become the number one killer in men," Mr Kamara says.





Mr Kamara recommends that people watch their diets and lifestyles carefully, saying 89 percent of the men don't have fruits and vegetables in their meals daily, depriving themselves of food that reduces chances of cancer growth in the prostate. “Most young men are depending on street foods which has increased their chances of getting cancer," he says. Ms Stella Obilil, a resident of Central Ward and a caregiver, says she has lost three patients to cancer — both prostate and cervical. She says showing love, care, and support to patients can give them strength and hope during their fight with the disease. “The best thing to do is people should always seek medical attention, embrace what has been confirmed to them and try to follow what doctors recommend," she adds. Ms Obilil emphasises the need to educate people about palliative care, so they can better care for their loved ones. She notes that it can be emotionally and financially draining, which is why support from the whole family is important.





Govt comment

When contacted yesterday, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Health ministry spokesperson, encouraged men aged 40 to 45 to go for prostate cancer screening. “We encourage them to always go for screening because there are screening services at health centres,” he said.



