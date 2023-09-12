Teso leaders demand presidential, MP reforms

Local leaders in Teso Sub-region have asked the government to consider constitutional reforms aimed at a reducing the presidential powers and the parliamentary size.

The leaders said the Constitution provides excessive powers to the President and threatens democracy.

They made the remarks during a consultative meeting organised by Public Affairs Centre Uganda (PAC), a civil society organisation, in Eneku Village, Soroti District, at the weekend

Mr Victor Ekesu, the chairperson of Kaberamaido District, said there’s a need to amend the Constitution to reduce the powers of the President to avoid future uncertainties.

“The current laws were made based on the history of our country. The 1995 Constitution was informed by the history, which was largely full of chaos and negativity,” he said.

However, he expressed fear that Uganda’s democratic leadership is at risk due to excessive powers vested in individuals.

The former chairperson of Ngora District, Mr Benard Eumu, said the proposed reforms will ensure an accountable and democratic government.

The leaders also proposed that the number of Cabinet ministers and state ministers be equally reduced.

According to them, the size of Parliament, ministers and other state agents such as advisers and RDCs are an unnecessary expenditure of public resources that could have been channelled towards the development of public institutions.

The 11th Parliament has 557 MPs where 353 are constituency representatives while 146 are women representatives.

The leaders also agreed that there should be restoration of constitutional guarantees, especially the presidential term limits.

Teso leaders further called for the strengthening of citizens’ power to actualise leadership integrity and accountability by repealing Article 84 (7) and enacting the laws that provide powers to citizens to recall their MPs.

Mr Benson Ekwe Ocen, the executive director of Public Affairs Centre Uganda, said they will present their findings to Members of Parliament.

Background